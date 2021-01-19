Live
News|Politics

Uganda accuses US of ‘subverting’ presidential election

US Ambassador Natalie E Brown was stopped from visiting Bobi Wine who is effectively under house arrest.

Bobi Wine was the main challenger to longtime leader Yoweri Museveni, who won with 58 percent of the votes [Baz Ratner/Reuters]
Bobi Wine was the main challenger to longtime leader Yoweri Museveni, who won with 58 percent of the votes [Baz Ratner/Reuters]
19 Jan 2021

Uganda’s government spokesman has accused the United States of trying to “subvert” last week’s presidential elections after the US ambassador attempted to visit opposition leader Bobi Wine, who has been under house arrest since Thursday.

Former pop star-turned-legislator Bobi Wine, who came second with almost 35 percent votes, rejected the results and accused his rival, President Yoweri Museveni, of winning by fraud. Bobi Wine has so far provided no evidence to support his allegations.

The electoral commission, however, on Saturday declared Museveni the winner with 58.6 percent of the vote. Museveni, 76, has been in power since 1986.

US Ambassador Natalie E Brown was stopped from visiting Bobi Wine at his residence in a suburb in the northern outskirts of the capital, the embassy said in a statement late on Monday.

The mission said Brown wanted to check on the “health and safety” of Bobi Wine, who became famous after years of singing about government corruption and nepotism, charges the government denies.

‘Meddle in Uganda’s internal politics’

Government spokesman Ofwono Opondo said Brown had no business visiting Bobi Wine.

“What she has been trying to do blatantly is to meddle in Uganda’s internal politics, particularly elections, to subvert our elections and the will of the people,” he said.

“She shouldn’t do anything outside the diplomatic norms.”

The sharp, public rebuke to the US from the Ugandan government is relatively unusual as the two nations are allies.

There was no immediate comment from Brown or the embassy.

Bobi Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, on Monday appealed to “fellow citizens of the world” to help him as he remained effectively under house arrest since Thursday.

‘Unlawful actions’

The US supports Ugandan soldiers serving in an African Union peacekeeping mission in Somalia and has donated about $1.5bn to Uganda’s health sector in the past three years.

The US and the European Union did not deploy observer missions for the polls because Ugandan authorities denied accreditation and failed to implement recommendations by past missions.

During the campaigning, security forces routinely broke up Bobi Wine’s rallies with tear gas, bullets, beatings and detentions.

They cited violations of laws meant to curb the spread of the coronavirus for those actions.

In November, 54 people were killed as security forces tried to quell riots that erupted in several cities after Bobi Wine was detained for alleged violation of the anti-coronavirus measures. He was arrested multiple times during the campaigning.

Bobi Wine and his National Unity Platform (NUP) have rejected the results and said they were planning to challenge it legally.

On Monday, security forces cordoned off the party’s offices in the capital.

Source : News Agencies

Related

More from News

Swiss gov’t urges voters to reject niqab ban in March referendum

The grouping behind the proposal was also behind a 2009 move to ban the construction of new minarets, which was approved by nearly 60 percent of Swiss voters [File: Michael Buholzer/Reuters]

Russian-American mountaineer found dead near Pakistan’s K2 peak

Alex Goldfarb, extreme right, poses for a photo with members of Alpine Club of Pakistan in Islamabad in this December 29, 2020 photo [Karrar Haidri/Alpine Club of Pakistan/Handout via Reuters]

Norway policy on Pfizer vaccine unchanged after alarm over deaths

Norway is currently vaccinating residents of care homes, including those with serious underlying diseases [File: Fredrik Hagen/NTB/AFP]

Qatar calls on Gulf nations to engage in diplomacy with Iran

Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani offered to facilitate regional negotiations [File: Naseem Zeitoon/Reuters]
Most Read

New videos show Wuhan during earliest days of COVID outbreak

First Lady Melania Trump releases farewell message

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will leave the White House on Wednesday [File: Evan Vucci/The Associated Press]

Whom might Donald Trump pardon in final day of presidency?

On Tuesday, his final full day in office, US President Donald Trump is expected to announce the pardoning of more than 100 people, local media reported, capping a tumultuous four-year term in office [Carlos Barria/Reuters]

Thai court hands out record 43-year jail term for insulting king

Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn looks on while greeting royalists at the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, November 1, 2020 [File: Jorge Silva/Reuters]