Saudi Arabia allows broadcast by Qatar-based beIN Sports TV

Sports channel back on Saudi screens despite there being no confirmation of network resuming activity in the kingdom.

Saudi Arabian authorities lifted a three-year ban on Qatar-based TV broadcaster beIN Sports in the latest step towards full reconciliation between the two Gulf nations.

It was unclear if the ban was officially lifted but several cafes and restaurants in the capital Riyadh were using satellite dishes to show football matches from the English Premier League on beIN Sports channels, witnesses told Reuters news agency.

Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Competition said in July 2020 it permanently cancelled beIN’s licence after it was barred from broadcasting in the kingdom in mid-2017 over a bitter dispute with Qatar.

BeIN Media Group, meanwhile, said nothing “has materially changed as far as we are aware at this stage”.

“Our website is still fully blocked in Saudi Arabia and we have received no official communication from the Saudi authorities to suggest that our license has been re-instated,” a spokesperson of beIN said in a statement.

“However, like everyone, we are hopeful of positive moves by Saudi to allow beIN operations back in the country after 3.5 years. We await to see.”

Global rules breach

Qatar filed a complaint in 2018 with the World Trade Organization (WTO) over Riyadh’s block of the broadcaster in the kingdom and its refusal to take action against alleged piracy of beIN’s content by beoutQ, a commercial-scale pirating operation.

A WTO panel last year found Saudi Arabia breached global rules on intellectual property rights by failing to prosecute beoutQ, while supporting Riyadh’s view it could block the Qatari broadcaster from obtaining legal counsel in the kingdom on grounds of national security.

Riyadh has repeatedly said it is fighting piracy and committed to protecting intellectual property.

BeIN has said Saudi Arabia was its biggest subscriber base and its largest commercial market in the Middle East and North Africa.

A court case, which was brought by beIN under international arbitration rules and claimed more than $1bn in damages against Saudi Arabia, is still pending. The arbitration will be held in London.

A source familiar with the matter told Reuters beIN would withdraw the case once the broadcaster is allowed back in the kingdom, part of wider political reconciliation between the two countries.