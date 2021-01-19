Live
News|Business and Economy

Iran imposes sanctions on Trump, senior US officials

The sanctions include a travel ban and a freeze of financial assets they may hold in Iran.

The US has been introducing new sanctions on Iran every week since the US elections last November [Reuters]
The US has been introducing new sanctions on Iran every week since the US elections last November [Reuters]
By 
Maziar Motamedi
19 Jan 2021

Tehran, Iran – Iran’s foreign ministry has sanctioned outgoing United States President Donald Trump and nine other current and former senior officials of his administration.

The individuals were blacklisted for “their role and participation in terrorist and anti-human rights acts against the Islamic Republic of Iran and Iranian nationals”, according to a statement by foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh on Tuesday.

In addition to Trump, who leaves office on Wednesday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, former defence secretary Mark Esper, acting defence secretary Christopher Miller, treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin, and CIA director Gina Haspel were sanctioned.

The former national security adviser, John Bolton, former US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook, his replacement Elliot Abrams, and Director of the Office of Foreign Assets Control Andrea Gacki round up the list.

The sanctions include a travel ban and a freeze of financial assets they may hold in Iran.

Iran maintains that since 2018, when Trump unilaterally reneged on Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, his administration has pursued a “maximum pressure” campaign of harsh economic sanctions which Tehran has labelled “economic and medical terrorism”.

Most recently, Iran claimed US sanctions prevented it from using funds held abroad to buy COVID-19 vaccines from COVAX, a global coalition under the World Health Organization (WHO).

“Unilateral sanctions – and unilateral bullying – are egregious violations of fundamental international rights enshrined in the United Nations charter,” Khatibzadeh added. “Based on this, Iran maintains the right to take necessary measures to counter the US’s internationally violating acts in all regards.”

The US has been introducing new sanctions on Iran every week since the US elections last November. President-elect Joe Biden has promised to revitalise the nuclear deal he helped negotiate under former President Barack Obama.

In addition to the sanctions, the foreign ministry said its blacklisting of US officials was due to the assassinations of its top general, Qasem Soleimani, and top nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, US support for Israel and “suppressive regimes in the region”, and US funding and training of “terrorist groups”.

Earlier this month, Iran’s judiciary said it requested an Interpol “red notice” for Trump and 47 other US officials who played a role in Soleimani’s assassination.

Last June, Iran had requested an international arrest warrant for Trump and dozens of US officials, which was rejected by France-based Interpol due to its political nature.

Top Iranian officials have also discussed the prospect of prosecuting Trump after he leaves the White House.

Source : Al Jazeera
More from News

Swiss open money-laundering probe of Lebanon’s central bank

The Swiss probe centres on $400m in transfers allegedly tied to Lebanon's central bank governor of 27 years, Riad Salameh, his brother Raja, and Salameh’s adviser Marianne Al-Hoayek, a judicial source told Al Jazeera [File: Jamal Saidi/Reuters]

Top US Republican says Trump ‘provoked’ Capitol mob

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell issued his strongest remarks to date on Trump's role in inciting the mob of supporters that attacked the Capitol on January 6 [Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP Photo]

Biden intel chief nominee vows to release Khashoggi murder report

Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed at the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul in October 2018 [File: Omar Shagaleh/Anadolu Agency]

US ‘terrorist’ designation of Yemen’s Houthis comes into effect

Workers prepare foodstuff for beneficiaries at a food distribution centre supported by the World Food Programme in Sanaa, Yemen on June 3, 2020 [File: Khaled Abdullah/Reuters]
Most Read

First Lady Melania Trump releases farewell message

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will leave the White House on Wednesday [File: Evan Vucci/The Associated Press]

New videos show Wuhan during earliest days of COVID outbreak

Whom might Donald Trump pardon in final day of presidency?

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters as he walks to Air Force One upon departure on Tuesday, January 12 at Andrews Air Force Base [File/Alex Brandon/AP] (AP Photo)

Trump administration determines China committed Uighur ‘genocide’

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at the National Press Club in Washington, DC on January 12, 2021 [File: Andrew Harnik/Pool via AP Photo]