Live
News|Arts and Culture

Makers of Amazon Prime show apologise after outcry by India’s BJP

Politicians from governing party call for show to be removed, saying it was ‘deliberately mocking Hindu gods’.

BJP supporters protest against new web series Tandav in Mumbai [Indranil Mukherjee/AFP]
BJP supporters protest against new web series Tandav in Mumbai [Indranil Mukherjee/AFP]
19 Jan 2021

The cast and crew of a popular streaming series starring Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan have apologised after politicians from the governing party called the show insensitive to Hindus.

The Amazon Prime drama Tandav – loosely compared with the United States’ series House of Cards – drew criticism from members of the Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after its Friday release.

Several BJP politicians called for the show to be removed, saying it was “deliberately mocking Hindu gods” and disrespecting religious sentiments.

One of the criticised scenes depicts a university play in which Hindu god Shiva talks about “aazadi” (freedom), a rallying cry from last year’s anti-government protests in the capital.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting told the cast and crew it received “a large number of grievances and petitions … with serious concerns and apprehensions” over the series, director Ali Abbas Zafar wrote in a post on Instagram and Twitter on Monday.

“Tandav is a work of fiction and any resemblance to acts and persons and events is purely coincidental,” he added in a statement.

“The cast and crew of ‘Tandav’…unconditionally apologise if it has unintentionally hurt anybody’s sentiments.”

Police were seen stationed outside Khan’s Mumbai home on Sunday amid the row, the Hindustan Times newspaper reported.

Leading streaming platforms, including Netflix, Amazon and Disney’s Hotstar, have expanded their presence in the country of 1.3 billion, including by commissioning local content.

The streaming TV services are not subject to the country’s stringent censorship rules which regularly result in scenes cut from shows and films.

But there have been growing calls, particularly from BJP politicians, for the online shows to be subject to the same scrutiny.

The most recent controversy involved the BBC’s TV version of author Vikram Seth’s epic bestselling novel, A Suitable Boy, which is streaming on Netflix, over a scene where a Hindu girl kisses a Muslim boy in front of a Hindu temple.

A state BJP politician in November filed a complaint to police saying the show had hurt Hindus’ religious sentiments.

Source : News Agencies

Related

More from News

Taiwan stages military drills as China sanctions US officials

Soldiers take part in a drill at a military base before the Chinese New Year in Hsinchu, Taiwan, January 19, 2021 [Ann Wang/Reuters]

‘Chilling’ crackdown on dissent in Vietnam ahead of key congress

A security officer stands guard near a poster for the upcoming 13th National Congress of the ruling Communist Party of Vietnam, on a street in Hanoi, Vietnam January 12, 2021 [File: Kham/Reuters]

Indian sailors stranded for months on Chinese coast reach Japan

The sailors had been stuck outside Jingtang port since mid-June due to a Chinese trade embargo on Australian coal [File: Adnan Abidi/Reuters]

British firms call for $10.3bn in urgent COVID-19 aid

British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak has extended support measures to companies several times already and has said his response to the pandemic will cost nearly $380bn [File: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg]
Most Read

New videos show Wuhan during earliest days of COVID outbreak

First Lady Melania Trump releases farewell message

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will leave the White House on Wednesday [File: Evan Vucci/The Associated Press]

Whom might Donald Trump pardon in final day of presidency?

On Tuesday, his final full day in office, US President Donald Trump is expected to announce the pardoning of more than 100 people, local media reported, capping a tumultuous four-year term in office [Carlos Barria/Reuters]

‘Predictable, tactical’: How Biden will tackle US foreign policy

Then-Vice President Joe Biden shakes hands with Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Russia [File: Alexander Zemlianichenko/The Associated Press]