Live
News

Indian sailors stranded for months on Chinese coast reach Japan

The 23-member crew of Indian vessel Jag Anand arrives in Tokyo from where they will fly to India after clearing COVID procedures.

The sailors had been stuck outside Jingtang port since mid-June due to a Chinese trade embargo on Australian coal [File: Adnan Abidi/Reuters]
The sailors had been stuck outside Jingtang port since mid-June due to a Chinese trade embargo on Australian coal [File: Adnan Abidi/Reuters]
19 Jan 2021

A group of Indian sailors stranded off the Chinese coast for seven months, caught up in a trade dispute between China and Australia, have been allowed to leave for Japan, union officials said.

The sailors had been stuck outside the Chinese port of Jingtang since mid-June due to a Chinese trade embargo on Australian coal.

The embargo kept them from reaching China but maritime law prevented them from taking off with a cargo that had been purchased by Chinese merchants.

“Our seafarers who were doing their job were caught in a political and trade war between Australia and China,” Abdulgani Serang, the general secretary of the National Union of Seafarers of India, told the DPA news agency.

The 23-member crew of the Indian vessel Jag Anand arrived in Tokyo late on Monday, Serang said. Ship-tracking website MarineTraffic also showed the ship docking in Tokyo.

From there, the sailors will fly to India after clearing pandemic procedures.

The vessel, along with its cargo of Australian coal, was granted passage to Japan last week after the intervention of the Indian government and ship owner Great Eastern Shipping.

Around 55 more ships, along with scores of other sailors, many of them Indians, are still stuck in Chinese waters, Serang said.

Among them is the Anastasia, another Indian-manned vessel carrying Australian coal, which has been at China’s Caofeidian anchorage since September 20.

Relations between Australia and China have become increasingly strained, ever since Canberra banned Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei from setting up a 5G network in Australia.

In response, Beijing placed a string of trade embargoes on Australia, in recent months including wine, beef and coal.

Serang voiced optimism that the crew aboard the Anastasia will also be relieved soon, thanks to ongoing efforts, including those by its owner, Mediterranean Shipping Company.

Serang said some sailors had been on board their ships between 18-20 months, after joining duties before the pandemic threw the shipping industry into a crisis.

“Sailors including from other nationalities, are in a way held captive, on a floating prison for months on end. This is taking a heavy toll on the mental and physical well-being of the crew,” Serang added.

Anastasia navigation officer Gaurav Singh said the sailors were in a desperate situation. “We are all losing our minds here,” he told the Times of India newspaper recently, adding one crew member had even tried to commit suicide.

The United Nations had in October highlighted an “unparalleled crisis” affecting hundreds of thousands of crew members and maritime workers reeling due to the impact of COVID-19.

It called on the business sector and others involved in the shipping industry to do more to address the plight of seafarers worldwide.

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) estimates that only 150,000 crew have been changed since March 2020.

“..That leaves 900,000 seafarers, 450,000 each way, still to change over. So some 450,000 seafarers are estimated to have gone beyond their contracts on ship,” an IMO spokesperson said.

Source : DPA

Related

More from News

British firms call for $10.3bn in urgent COVID-19 aid

British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak has extended support measures to companies several times already and has said his response to the pandemic will cost nearly $380bn [File: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg]

IMF working ‘very intensively’ with Sudan for debt relief

The 'state sponsor of terrorism' designation had limited Sudan's ability to receive aid [File: Fredrik Lerneryd/Bloomberg]

Biden team says US won’t lift COVID travel ban after Trump order

The US will require negative COVID-19 tests from all international travellers from January 26, but the Biden administration says it will not lift bans on people arriving from much of Europe and Brazil [File: Mario Tama/Getty Images via AFP]

US urges China to allow WHO team to interview Wuhan front liners

Medical staff in protective suits attend to patients at Wuhan Fang Cang makeshift hospital in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China, [File: EPA-EFE]
Most Read

New videos show Wuhan during earliest days of COVID outbreak

First Lady Melania Trump releases farewell message

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will leave the White House on Wednesday [File: Evan Vucci/The Associated Press]

Whom might Donald Trump pardon in final day of presidency?

On Tuesday, his final full day in office, US President Donald Trump is expected to announce the pardoning of more than 100 people, local media reported, capping a tumultuous four-year term in office [Carlos Barria/Reuters]

B-52 US bombers fly over Middle East; Iran condemns intimidation

The US flew a B-52 'presence patrol' over the Middle East on Sunday [Courtesy: US Central Command]