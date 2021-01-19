Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

US urges China to allow WHO team to interview Wuhan front liners

US says interviews of those who worked on front lines at start of crisis crucial for credibility of WHO investigation.

Medical staff in protective suits attend to patients at Wuhan Fang Cang makeshift hospital in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China, [File: EPA-EFE]
Medical staff in protective suits attend to patients at Wuhan Fang Cang makeshift hospital in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China, [File: EPA-EFE]
19 Jan 2021

The United States urged China on Monday to allow an expert team from the World Health Organization (WHO) to interview “caregivers, former patients and lab workers” in the central city of Wuhan, drawing a rebuke from Beijing.

The WHO panel of experts trying to determine the origins of the new coronavirus arrived in Wuhan on January 14 in where they are holding online conferences with Chinese counterparts during a two-week quarantine before starting work on the ground.

The US, which has accused China of hiding the extent of its initial outbreak, has called for a “transparent” WHO-led investigation and criticised the terms of the visit, under which Chinese experts have done the first phase of research.

Garrett Grigsby of the Department of Health and Human Services, who heads the US delegation, said China should share all scientific studies into animal, human and environmental samples taken from the Huanan market in Wuhan, where the first cases linked to the SARS-CoV-2 virus emerged in late 2019.

Comparative analysis of such genetic data would help to “look for overlap and potential sources” of the outbreak that sparked the COVID-19 pandemic, he told the WHO’s Executive Board.

“We have a solemn duty to ensure that this critical investigation is credible and is conducted objectively and transparently,” said Grigsby, who also referred to virus variants found in Britain, South Africa and Brazil.

Sun Yang, the director general of the health emergency response office of China’s National Health Commission, told the board: “The virus origin studies are of a scientific nature. It needs coordination, cooperation. We must stop any political pressure.”

Australia’s delegation also called for the WHO team to have access to “relevant data, information and key locations”.

“There are no guarantees of answers,” WHO emergency chief Mike Ryan told reporters last Friday. “It is a difficult task to fully establish the origins and sometimes it can take two or three or four attempts to be able to do that in different settings.”

Source : Reuters

Related

More from News

‘I was so scared’: Guatemalan forces disperse migrant caravan

A Honduran man reacts after Guatemalan security forces cleared a road where migrants and asylum seekers have been camping after authorities halted their trek to the United States, in Vado Hondo, Guatemala [Luis Echeverria/Reuters]

Sulawesi villagers call for help after Indonesia earthquake

Rescuers have stepped up the search for survivors, deploying sniffer dogs to find anyone left alive in the rubble following Friday's earthquake [Daeng Mansur/AP Photo]

Starvation crisis looms as aid groups seek urgent Tigray access

At least 50,000 people cross to neighbouring Sudan to flee the fighting in Tigray [File: Nariman El-Mofty/AP Photo]

Whom might Donald Trump pardon before his presidency ends?

On Tuesday, his final full day in office, US President Donald Trump is expected to announce the pardoning of more than 100 people, local media reported, capping a tumultuous four-year term in office [Carlos Barria/Reuters]
Most Read

First Lady Melania Trump releases farewell message

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will leave the White House on Wednesday [File: Evan Vucci/The Associated Press]

Alberta leader asks Biden to ‘show respect’, hold Keystone talks

A depot used to store pipes for the Keystone XL oil pipeline is seen in Gascoyne, North Dakota, in January 2017 [Terray Sylvester/Reuters]

B-52 US bombers fly over Middle East; Iran condemns intimidation

The US flew a B-52 'presence patrol' over the Middle East on Sunday [Courtesy: US Central Command]

Trump’s speech that ‘incited’ Capitol riot: Here’s what he said

Trump is facing the imminent prospect of becoming the first US president to be impeached twice [Jim Bourg/Reuters]