Live
News|Social Media

Twitter locks account of Republican lawmaker who supported QAnon

The move came after Marjorie Taylor Greene posted baseless claims of election fraud over the Georgia Senate elections.

An ardent Trump supporter, Marjorie Taylor Green posted on the social media platform baseless claims over the Georgia elections [File: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters]
An ardent Trump supporter, Marjorie Taylor Green posted on the social media platform baseless claims over the Georgia elections [File: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters]
18 Jan 2021

US tech giant Twitter has temporarily suspended the account of a newly elected Republican congresswoman for violating its integrity policy multiple times over baseless claims of election fraud.

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s account was locked for 12 hours on Sunday after the company flagged at least two tweets as “disputed” and prevented them from being shared or retweeted as they carried the “risk of violence”, said a Twitter spokesman.

An ardent Donald Trump supporter, Green posted baseless claims over the Georgia elections on the social media platform after Democrats won the two State’s Senate seats.

The congresswoman is also known for having embraced QAnon conspiracy theories in the past and was endorsed by the president as a “future Republican star”.

QAnon followers believe in a conspiracy theory that Trump is waging a secret war against a global liberal cult of Satan-worshipping paedophiles. They have not offered any credible evidence for it.

The Georgian Republican bemoaned Twitter’s move, accusing the social media platform of censorship.

“Americans’ rights are being stripped away and they aren’t being heard by the people they elected to represent them,” Greene said in a statement.

“With Big Tech silencing them, they literally can’t be heard. The censorship has got to stop.”

“If a conservative dares to utter a political opinion that is deemed unapproved by the internet police they are now subject to false accusations of ‘inciting violence’ simply for having a conservative view,” she added.

Greene’s suspension is the latest in a series of high-profile social media bans and lockouts in the wake of the January 6 riot at the US Capitol where five people died.

Twitter banned Trump two days after the incident, and since then has scrubbed more than 70,000 accounts with QAnon ties.

Apple and Google have also barred downloads of Parler, a Twitter-like app popular among conservatives, and Amazon has kicked the platform off its servers.

That has outraged many Republicans, who say tech giants are infringing on their right to free speech.

Trump last week became the first US president in history to be impeached twice when the House of Representatives voted to charge him with inciting the January 6 mob attack on Congress.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies

Related

More from News

Israeli fighter jets target Gaza Strip; no casualties reported

A Palestinian man salvages items at the scene of an Israeli attack near the Palestinian city of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip [File: Said Khatib/AFP]

New videos show Wuhan during earliest days of COVID outbreak

As millions of people travelled and gathered to celebrate the Chinese New Year, the government announced the city would go into lockdown on January 22 (Al Jazeera)

Two of India’s richest men face farmers’ ire over new laws

Protests against India's new farm laws have been going on for weeks and threaten to become a political headache for Prime Minister Narendra Modi [File: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters]

Ethical concerns raised as Israel to give Pfizer medical data

The Health Ministry has recorded over 551,000 cases since the beginning of the pandemic and more than 4,000 deaths [Jack Guez/AFP]
Most Read

‘Modi gov’t used Balakot for electoral gains’ in 2019: Imran Khan

A Pakistan Army soldier guards the area struck by Indian military planes on February 26, 2019 in Jaba village near Balakot, Pakistan [File: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters]

How long will Uganda’s Yoweri Museveni hold on to power?

Club of one: China’s economy grew faster than expected in 2020

High overseas demand for Chinese electronics and medical equipment, combined with strong domestic consumer spending propelled China's economy to faster-than-expected growth in the fourth quarter of 2020 [File: Mark Schiefelbein/AP Photo]

B-52 US bombers fly over Middle East; Iran condemns intimidation

The US flew a B-52 'presence patrol' over the Middle East on Sunday [Courtesy: US Central Command]