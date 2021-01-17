Live
News|Protests

Protests erupt in Tunisian cities amid anger over poor economy

Witnesses in Sousse say security forces fired tear gas to disperse hundreds of angry protesters blocking roads.

Demonstrations pose a challenge to the government of Hicham Mechichi [File: Zoubeir Souissi/Reuters]
Demonstrations pose a challenge to the government of Hicham Mechichi [File: Zoubeir Souissi/Reuters]
17 Jan 2021

Violent protests broke out in several Tunisian cities, including the capital Tunis and the coastal city of Sousse, as anger mounts over economic hardship.

The demonstrations on Saturday night come as Tunisia marks the tenth anniversary of the revolution that toppled late president Zine El Abidine Ben Ali and sparked the Arab Spring uprisings.

Demonstrations in Siliana and other cities began on Friday after a video posted on social media showed a police officer shouting and pushing a shepherd whose sheep entered the local government headquarters.

Dozens of protesters built barricades and set fire to objects to block the streets of the city, 130km (80 miles) from Tunis.

The protests pose a challenge for the government of Hicham Mechichi, who earlier reshuffled the cabinet with new ministers including the ministries of interior, justice and energy.

Witnesses in Sousse said security forces fired tear gas to disperse hundreds of angry protesters who were blocking roads and burning tyres.

Security sources said young men in Sousse broke into shops. Clashes took place in the city of Kalaa Kebira near Sousse.

A decade after the revolution against widespread unemployment, poverty, corruption and injustice, Tunisia made smooth progress towards democracy, but its economic situation worsened with poor public services and the country on the verge of bankruptcy.

Violent protests also took place in several parts of the capital, including Ettadamen, Mallassin and Fouchana and Sijoumi. There were also night protests and riots in Kef and Bizerte.

Muted anniversary

No festive celebrations were held marking the revolution in Tunisia.

The North African nation’s government imposed a four-day lockdown starting on Thursday to contain the coronavirus, banning demonstrations expected for that day.

Some citizens questioned the timing of the four-day lockdown.

The revolution was unwittingly sparked by a desperate act of a 26-year-old fruit seller, Mohammed Bouazizi, who set himself ablaze on December 17, 2010, to protest police humiliation in Sidi Bouzid, a town in Tunisia’s neglected interior of the nation.

Bouazizi’s death unleashed simmering discontent and mass demonstrations against poverty, joblessness and repression.

Source : News Agencies
More from News

Two Afghan female judges shot dead in Kabul ambush

A resident washes a road after gunmen killed two female judges working for the Supreme Court in the capital [Wakil Kohsar/AFP]

Libya talks make progress towards new temporary government: UN

Libya has been split since 2014 between rival factions in Tripoli in the west and Benghazi in the east [File: UN via AFP]

FBI probing Capitol riot link to foreign governments, groups

Donald Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol building on January 6 [File: Leah Millis/Reuters]

47 Australian Open players in hard quarantine after COVID cases

An unidentified tennis player gestures from his hotel room in Melbourne in January 17, 2021, where players are quarantining for two weeks ahead of the Australian Open tennis tournament [William West/ AFP]
Most Read

‘Unprecedented exodus’: Why are migrant workers leaving the UK?

The study's authors said the exodus was primarily being driven by the economic fallout unleashed by the COVID-19 crisis [File: Tolga Akmen/ AFP] (AFP)

Costa Rica’s ‘explosive’ debt crisis: All you need to know

A resident wearing a face mask walks after taking a test for COVID-19 in San Jose, Costa Rica on June 26, 2020 [File: Juan Carlos Ulate/Reuters]

Museveni declared winner of disputed Uganda presidential election

A polling agent from the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party celebrates the victory of Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni [Baz Ratner/Reuters]

US states brace for potential violence before Biden inauguration

With the US Capitol in the background, a member of the Virginia National Guard stands at the ready inside the secured Capitol complex, on Saturday, January 16, 2021, in Washington, as security is increased ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris [Jacquelyn Martin/ AP]