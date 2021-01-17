Live
News|Earthquakes

Indonesia quake toll hits 56 as rescuers race to find survivors

Two days after the disaster, it is unclear if there are people still trapped but alive under the debris on Sulawesi.

Members of police K-9 squad lead a sniffer dog during a search for victims at a hospital building collapsed in Friday's earthquake in Mamuju, West Sulawesi, Indonesia, on January 17, 2021 [Yusuf Wahil/ AP]
Members of police K-9 squad lead a sniffer dog during a search for victims at a hospital building collapsed in Friday's earthquake in Mamuju, West Sulawesi, Indonesia, on January 17, 2021 [Yusuf Wahil/ AP]
17 Jan 2021

The death toll from a powerful earthquake on Indonesia’s Sulawesi island has jumped to 56, authorities said on Sunday, with thousands left homeless as rescuers raced to find anyone still alive under mountains of rubble.

More than 820 people were injured and about 15,000 left their homes after the 6.2-magnitude quake struck in the early hours of Friday, according to the disaster mitigation agency (BNPB). Some of the panicked residents sought refuge in the mountains, while others went to cramped evacuation centres.

Rescuers have spent days hauling corpses from beneath crumpled buildings in Mamuju, a city of 110,000 people in West Sulawesi province, where a hospital was flattened and a shopping mall lay in ruins.

Others were killed south of the city.

Aerial images from the devastated seaside city showed buildings reduced to a tangled mass of twisted metal and chunks of concrete, including the regional governor’s office.

This aerial picture shows houses damaged following a 6.2-magnitude earthquake in Mamuju on January 17, 2021 [Adek Berry/ AFP]
Rescuers search for victims at the ruin of a building flattened during an earthquake in Mamuju, West Sulawesi, Indonesia on January 16, 2021 [Yusuf Wahil/AP]
It was unclear how many more bodies could be under the debris, or if there was anyone still trapped but alive more than two days after the disaster.

Authorities have not given a figure for how many survivors have been rescued.

A pair of young sisters plucked from under the mass of concrete and other debris were treated in hospital.

Shortages of food, supplies

Meanwhile, corpses were recovered from under a collapsed hospital, while five members of a family of eight were found dead in the crumpled remains of their home.

The thousands left homeless by the earthquake took to makeshift shelters – many little more than tarpaulin-covered tents filled with whole families -that were lashed by heavy monsoon downpours.

They said they were running low on food, blankets and other aid, as emergency supplies were rushed to the hard-hit region.

Many survivors are unable to return to their destroyed homes, or were too scared to go back fearing a tsunami sparked by aftershocks, which are common after strong earthquakes.

“It’s better to take shelter before something worse happens,” said Mamuju resident Abdul Wahab, who took refuge in a tent with his wife and four children, including a baby.

“We hope the government can deliver aid soon like food, medicine and milk for the children,” he added.

People injured in the 6.2-magnitude earthquake which hit early on January 15 are treated outside a regional hospital due to concerns of aftershocks in Mamuju on January 17, 2021 [Adek Berry/ AFP]
Worried about an outbreak of COVID-19 in the crowded camps, authorities said they are trying to separate high- and lower-risk groups.

The earthquake’s epicentre was 36km (22 miles) south of Mamuju and it had a relatively shallow depth of 18km (11 miles).

Straddling the so-called “Pacific Ring of Fire”, Indonesia is regularly hit by earthquakes. In 2018, a devastating 7.5-magnitude quake and subsequent tsunami struck the city of Palu, in Sulawesi, killing thousands.

Just two weeks into the new year, the world’s fourth-most populous country is again battling several disasters.

Floods in North Sulawesi and South Kalimantan province each have killed at least five this month, while landslides in West Java province have killed at least 28, authorities said.

On January 9, a Sriwijaya Air jet crashed into the Java Sea with 62 onboard.

East Java’s Semeru mountain erupted late on Saturday, but there have been no reports of casualties or evacuations.

Source : News Agencies
More from News

NASA cuts short ground test of its giant moon rocket

This handout photo shows the core stage for the first flight of NASA's Space Launch System rocket in the B-2 Test Stand during a scheduled eight minute duration hot fire test, January 16, 2021, at NASA's Stennis Space Center near Bay St Louis, Mississippi [Robert Markowitz/ NASA/ AFP]

Guatemala cracks down on caravan of 9,000 migrants bound for US

Thousands of Hondurans, pictured here in El Florido, Guatemala, have joined a new caravan bound for the United States [Luis Echeverria/Reuters]

US states brace for potential violence before Biden inauguration

With the US Capitol in the background, a member of the Virginia National Guard stands at the ready inside the secured Capitol complex, on Saturday, January 16, 2021, in Washington, as security is increased ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris [Jacquelyn Martin/ AP]

Zango leaps into record books with world indoor triple jump mark

Zango warmed up with a leap of 17.33 metres before steadily increasing his best to 17.61 metres and then 17.70 metres [File: Reuters]
Most Read

Costa Rica’s ‘explosive’ debt crisis: All you need to know

A resident wearing a face mask walks after taking a test for COVID-19 in San Jose, Costa Rica on June 26, 2020 [File: Juan Carlos Ulate/Reuters]

‘Unprecedented exodus’: Why are migrant workers leaving the UK?

The study's authors said the exodus was primarily being driven by the economic fallout unleashed by the COVID-19 crisis [File: Tolga Akmen/ AFP] (AFP)

Trump’s speech that ‘incited’ Capitol riot: Here’s what he said

Trump is facing the imminent prospect of becoming the first US president to be impeached twice [Jim Bourg/Reuters]

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard tests long-range missiles, drones

The drill saw anti-warship ballistic missiles launched in the Indian Ocean [Iranian Revolutionary Guard/Sepahnews via AP]