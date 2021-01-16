Live
News|Conflict

Insider attack: A dozen Afghan militiamen killed by colleagues

The bloodshed comes as the Taliban and government negotiators engage in peace talks to end the nearly two-decade war.

Afghan officials investigate the site of a bomb blast in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Saturday [Omar Sobhani/Reuters]
Afghan officials investigate the site of a bomb blast in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Saturday [Omar Sobhani/Reuters]
16 Jan 2021

Two members of an Afghan militia opened fire on their colleagues in western Herat province, killing 12 in what police described as an “insider attack”.

Herat police spokesman Abdul Ahad Walizada said on Saturday the attackers fled with the slain militiamen’s weapons and ammunition, adding Afghan government forces regained control of the area.

A Taliban spokesman, Yousuf Ahmadi, in a tweet claimed responsibility for the attack, which took place late on Friday.

Meanwhile, a sticky bomb attached to an armoured police Land Cruiser SUV exploded on Saturday in the western part of the capital, Kabul, killing two policemen and wounding another, Kabul police spokesman Ferdaws Faramarz said.

Faramarz did not specify the identities of the casualties. However, two members of the Afghan police force, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to brief the media, said Kabul’s deputy police chief Mawlana Bayan was wounded in the attack.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing in Kabul.

In southern Helmand province, a suicide car bomber targeted a police compound late on Friday, killing one policeman and wounding two others, provincial police spokesman Zaman Hamdard said.

The attack took place in Lashkar Gah district on the highway between Helmand and the city of Kandahar. No one immediately claimed responsibility.

The armed group ISIL (ISIS) has taken credit for multiple attacks in the capital in recent months, including on educational institutions that killed 50 people, most of them students.

ISIL has claimed responsibility for rocket attacks in December targeting the major US base in Afghanistan. There were no casualties.

Frustration and fear

The violence comes as representatives of the Taliban and the Afghan government earlier this month resumed peace talks in Qatar.

However, the negotiations were off to a slow start while the armed group continues attacks on Afghan government forces, but has kept a promise not to attack American and NATO troops.

The talks are aimed at ending decades of relentless conflict. Frustration and fear have grown over the recent spike in violence and both sides blame one another.

Doubts have grown recently over the US-Taliban deal brokered by outgoing President Donald Trump’s administration.

That accord was signed last February. Under the deal, an accelerated withdrawal of US troops ordered by Trump means just 2,500 American soldiers will still be in Afghanistan when President-elect Joe Biden takes office on January 20.

Source : News Agencies

Related

More from News

UN peacekeeper killed, two others wounded in CAR ambush

The UN Security Council strongly condemned the attacks on its troops [Evelyn Kahungu/Al Jazeera]

Major security partners: US hails Bahrain, UAE after Israel deal

The White House designation comes in the final days of President Donald Trump's administration [File: Saul Loeb/AFP]

Trump administration carries out 13th, final federal execution

Convicted murderer Dustin Higgs, 48, was pronounced dead at 1:23am local time on Saturday [File: Michael Conroy/AP]

Syria sanctions inflict suffering as al-Assad regime marches on

Bashar al-Assad has withstood the threat posed by the decade-long war even as Syria faces its worst food and economic crisis [Sergei Grits/AP]
Most Read

After Capitol attack, Trump’s approval rating slides in US polls

President Donald Trump's approval rating falls to a new low after his supporters stormed the Capitol [Gerald Herbert/AP Photo]

‘Unprecedented exodus’: Why are migrant workers leaving the UK?

The study's authors said the exodus was primarily being driven by the economic fallout unleashed by the COVID-19 crisis [File: Tolga Akmen/ AFP] (AFP)

India launches world’s largest COVID-19 vaccination drive

Healthcare workers listen as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses them via video conferencing at a government-run hospital in Kolkata [Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters]

Uganda’s Wine claims poll win despite lead for Museveni

Bobi Wine, the 38-year-old former musician-turned politician has emerged as the main challenger to 76-year-old Museveni, who has been in power since 1986 [Abubaker Lubowa/Reuters]