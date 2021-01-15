Live
BREAKING
News

‘Under siege’: Uganda’s Bobi Wine says military raids home

Politician tweets the military has entered his house after he disputed early presidential results.

15 Jan 2021

Uganda opposition presidential candidate Bobi Wine says the military has “taken control” of his house after “it jumped over the fence”.

Bobi Wine tweeted the news just hours after he alleged Thursday’s election was rigged, saying “every legal option is on the table” to challenge the official results.

He also referred to himself as the “president-elect”.

Uganda’s electoral commission says longtime President Yoweri Museveni leads Bobi Wine and other candidates in provisional results which Bobi Wine described as a “joke”.

It says final results will be announced on Saturday afternoon while also asking Bobi Wine to prove his claims.

Internet in the East African country remains inaccessible after the government cut it off on the eve of the elections.

On Tuesday, Museveni announced the suspension of social media networks and messaging services including Instagram, Twitter and WhatsApp in response to Facebook closing accounts linked to government officials the technology giant said were spreading misinformation.

Bobi Wine has been arrested multiple times on various charges, but never convicted. He says dozens of his party members have also been arrested.

He campaigned while wearing a bullet-proof vest, saying the feared for his life.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies

