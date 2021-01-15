Live
News|Refugees

UN: Nearly 60,000 have fled Central African Republic violence

UNHCR blamed intensifying violence since a December 27 presidential vote for the sharp increase in refugees.

Women stand in line for food aid distribution delivered by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and world food programme in the village of Makunzi Wali, Central African Republic [File: Baz Ratner/Reuters]
Women stand in line for food aid distribution delivered by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and world food programme in the village of Makunzi Wali, Central African Republic [File: Baz Ratner/Reuters]
15 Jan 2021

The number of people fleeing violence in the Central African Republic (CAR) has doubled to nearly 60,000 in just a week, the UN refugee agency said.

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has blamed intensifying violence since a December 27 presidential vote for the sharp increase in refugees.

It added that most had fled to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) across the Ubangi River.

“The UN refugee agency is calling for the immediate end to all violence in the CAR as nearly 60,000 people have been forced to seek refuge in neighbouring countries since December, a twofold rise in just one week,” UNHCR spokesman Boris Cheshirkov told reporters in Geneva on Friday.

He said that besides those crossing into the DRC, nearly 9,000 CAR refugees had arrived in neighbouring Cameroon, Chad and the Republic of Congo in the past month, while a further 58,000 were still internally displaced.

“UNHCR and partners in CAR are gathering reports of abuses by armed groups, including of sexual violence, attacks on voters and pillaging,” Cheshirkov said.

 

Attack near capital

Landlocked CAR is one of the world’s poorest nations and has seen a string of coups and wars since it gained independence from France in 1960.

On Wednesday, rebel forces in the CAR mounted their closest attack yet to Bangui – which lies on the Ubangi across from the DRC – before being pushed back with the loss of a peacekeeper, the UN said.

Rebels had launched an offensive promising to march on the capital ahead of the contested December 27 presidential election, in what the government called an attempted coup.

On January 4, President Faustin Archange Touadera was declared the winner of the election, although the CAR’s political opposition cried foul.

The results account for only about half of registered voters, as hundreds of thousands were unable to cast their vote in areas held by rebels.

Source : News Agencies
More from News

‘Under siege’: Bobi Wine says military has taken over his house

Rio’s hidden trail reveals breathtaking views and economic hope

Rio de Janeiro's Babilonia neighbourhood may be a far cry from the ancient city of Babylon after which it was named, but the shantytown boasts its own lost hanging gardens and breathtaking views of the city [Credit: Monica Yanakiew/Al Jazeera]

Dutch PM Rutte and his government quit over child welfare scandal

Rutte, 53, resigned along with his cabinet over a dispute that saw thousands of families wrongly accused of child benefit fraud [John Thys/Pool via Reuters]

‘Major violations’ of international law at Tigray refugee camps

Aid agencies say they have been unable to reach the camps since the conflict erupted in Tigray in November [Tiksa Negeri/Eritrea-Politics/Reuters]
Most Read

Uganda’s Wine claims poll win despite early lead for Museveni

Bobi Wine, the 38-year-old former musician-turned politician has emerged as the main challenger to 76-year-old Museveni, who has been in power since 1986 [Abubaker Lubowa/Reuters]

US says Capitol mob meant to ‘capture and assassinate’ officials

Pro-Trump protesters stormed the Capitol building on January 6 [File: Ahmed Gaber/Reuters]

‘The world’s most powerful weapon’: N Korea parades new missile

North Korea showcased new weapons at a night-time parade to mark the end of the ruling party's eighth congress [KCNA via Reuters]

Trump’s speech that ‘incited’ Capitol riot: Here’s what he said

Trump is facing the imminent prospect of becoming the first US president to be impeached twice [Jim Bourg/Reuters]