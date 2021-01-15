Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

Brazil’s Amazonas state running out of oxygen amid COVID surge

Brazilian Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello said the hospital system in the city of Manaus is collapsing.

Health workers transport a patient at Getulio Vargas hospital, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Manaus, Brazil, January 14, 2021 [Bruno Kelly/Retuers]
Health workers transport a patient at Getulio Vargas hospital, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Manaus, Brazil, January 14, 2021 [Bruno Kelly/Retuers]
15 Jan 2021

The Brazilian state of Amazonas is running out of oxygen during a renewed surge in COVID-19 deaths, its government said on Thursday, with media reporting that people on respirators were dying of suffocation in hospitals.

The state has made a dramatic appeal to the United States to send a military transport plane to the capital city Manaus with oxygen cylinders.

Brazilian Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello said the hospital system in the city is collapsing from a second wave of COVID-19 and it is running out of oxygen. He said the city’s hospitals were short of medical staff as deaths surge again.

“They took my father off the oxygen,” Raissa Floriano said outside the 28 de Agosto hospital in Manaus, where people protested that relatives suffering serious cases of COVID-19 were being unhooked from ventilators for lack of oxygen.

Sobbing, Floriano said she was looking for an oxygen cylinder to save her 73-year-old father Alfonso.

Brazil is home to the world’s second-deadliest coronavirus outbreak after the US. The country has reported more than 207,000 deaths, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally. Manaus was one of the first Brazilian cities struck by a spiralling death count and caseload from the first wave of the pandemic last year.

A health worker reacts at Getulio Vargas hospital, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Manaus, Brazil, January 14, 2021 [Bruno Kelly/Reuters]
With emergency services pushed to breaking point, Governor Nelson Lima announced a statewide curfew to stop the spread of coronavirus during the devastating second wave.

Health authorities said oxygen supplies had run out at some hospitals and intensive care wards were so full that many patients were being airlifted to other states.

Amazonas health secretary Marcellus Campelo said the state needs almost three times more oxygen than it can produce locally and appealed for supplies from other states.

Public health experts gave dramatic accounts of people dying of COVID-19 in ICUs with no oxygen.

“The oxygen ran out and the hospitals have turned into suffocation chambers,” Fiocruz-Amazonia researcher Jesem Orellana told the Folha de S.Paulo newspaper. “Patients who manage to survive could suffer permanent brain damage,” he said.

Meanwhile, a new variant of the virus was detected in Japan on Sunday in four people who had come from Amazonas and the UK slapped a ban on new arrivals from Brazil due to fears of the new variant.

Researchers said the new variant could be contributing to the sharp rise in cases in Amazonas state, although they were conducting more studies to ascertain if it is more contagious than earlier versions of the coronavirus.

The neighbouring state of Para announced on Thursday it was banning travel boats coming down the river from Amazonas, citing a rise in cases and the identification of the new variant.

The UK said it would ban travellers from Brazil, several other South American countries and Portugal. The new variant features 12 mutations, including one also found in highly infectious variants recently discovered in the UK and South Africa that have begun circulating around the globe.

Researchers from the Oswaldo Cruz Amazonia Foundation said the new variant found in Japan likely appeared in northern Brazil between December and January.

Source : News Agencies

Related

More from News

Trump administration slashes imperiled spotted owls’ habitat

The northern spotted owl is listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act [File: Tom Gallagher/AP Photo]

‘Dead heat’: 2020 tied for warmest year on record, NASA finds

Super Typhoon Goni, which battered the Philippines in October and November, was one of the most powerful typhoons to make landfall in history [File: Eloisa Lopez/Reuters]

Jacob Blake says he was ready to surrender before being shot

A Black man who was shot in the back by a white police officer in Wisconsin, leaving him partially paralysed, said in an interview broadcast Thursday that he was prepared to surrender just before the officer opened fire [Morry Gash/AP Photo]

Man holding Confederate flag during US Captiol riot arrested

A supporter of President Donald Trump carries a Confederate battle flag on the second floor of the US Capitol after breaching security defences on January 6 [File: Mike Theiler/Reuters]
Most Read

What’s behind the significant build-up of US firepower in the Gulf

The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz, front, and the guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea during a Strait of Hormuz transit [File: Elliot Schaudt/AFP]

Eric Trump blames business backlash on liberal ‘cancel culture’

Eric Trump (right) dismissed the hits as no big threat to a company that has minimal debt – $400m against billions in assets – and can always tap its vast real estate holdings for cash, not to mention the allegiance of those sticking by the president [File: Gerald Herbert/AP Photo]

Trump’s speech that ‘incited’ Capitol riot: Here’s what he said

Trump is facing the imminent prospect of becoming the first US president to be impeached twice [Jim Bourg/Reuters]

Uganda counts votes after tense presidential election: Live news

Electoral commission officials start to count ballot papers for the presidential election at a polling centre in Kampala, Uganda, on January 14, 2021 [Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP]