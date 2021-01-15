Live
News|Elections

Uganda: Bobi Wine says election marred by ‘fraud, violence’

The opposition leader did not give details about the accusations, as government says vote was peaceful.

The internet remained down for a third day as vote counting continued in the country. Results are expected by Saturday afternoon. [Sumy Sadurni/AFP]
The internet remained down for a third day as vote counting continued in the country. Results are expected by Saturday afternoon. [Sumy Sadurni/AFP]
15 Jan 2021

Bobi Wine, the main challenger of incumbent Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni in the election, said early on Friday that Thursday’s vote had seen “widespread fraud and violence” but the opposition leader remained positive as ballots are being counted under an internet blackout.

“Despite the widespread fraud and violence experienced across the country earlier today, the picture still looks good. Thank you Uganda for turning up and voting in record numbers,” Wine tweeted shortly after midnight (21:00 GMT), managing to bypass the blockage.

The 38-year-old former pop star-turned-legislator did not give details about his accusations, which contradicted the government’s account that Thursday’s vote had been peaceful with no extensive cases of violence reported.

The Electoral Commission is expected to release the results within 48 hours.

The internet remained down for a third day as vote counting continued in the country. Results are expected by Saturday afternoon.

President Museveni is seeking a sixth term in office and Wine has been arrested multiple times during the campaigning, is his main competitor among 11 opposition candidates.

The election took place after one of the most violent campaigns in years, with harassment and arrests of the opposition leaders, attacks on the media and dozens of deaths.

The run-up to polling day was marred by a sustained crackdown on Museveni’s rivals and government critics and unprecedented attacks on the nation’s media and human rights defenders.

In November, at least 54 people were shot dead by security forces loyal to Museveni during protests against one of Wine’s numerous arrests.

The US, EU, UN and global rights and democracy groups have raised concerns about the integrity and transparency of the election.

Meanwhile, the African Union (AU), has sent monitors, along with an AU women’s group.

On Wednesday, the United States, a key aid donor to Uganda, announced it was cancelling a diplomatic observer mission after several of its staff were denied permission to monitor the election.

On Tuesday, Museveni announced the suspension of social media networks and messaging services like Instagram, Twitter and WhatsApp in response to Facebook closing accounts linked to government officials that the technology giant said were spreading misinformation.

Source : News Agencies

Related

More from News

Pakistan fires 12 police officers for not protecting Hindu temple

People from Pakistan's Hindu minority hold signs to condemn the attack on the temple during a protest in Karachi [File: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters]

After a decades-long fight, an abortion victory in Argentina

Demonstrators in favour of legalizing abortion react after the senate passed an abortion bill, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian (Reuters)

Kashmir forest dwellers hope long-delayed law will stop evictions

Mostly concentrated in or near forests, Kashmir has a tribal population of about 1.1 million, according to the latest census carried out in 2011 [File: Fayaz Kabli/Reuters]

Dozens killed in suspected rebel attack in eastern DR Congo

ADF is believed to have carried out a string of massacres in eastern DRC, killing more than 1,000 civilians since the start of 2019, according to UN figures [File: Roberto Schmidt/AFP]
Most Read

‘The world’s most powerful weapon’: N Korea parades new missile

North Korea showcased new weapons at a night-time parade to mark the end of the ruling party's eighth congress [KCNA via Reuters]

Uganda counts votes after tense presidential election: Live news

Electoral commission officials start to count ballot papers for the presidential election at a polling centre in Kampala, Uganda, on January 14, 2021 [Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP]

Dozens killed, hundreds injured as quake hits Indonesia’s Sulawesi

People look at the damaged provincial office of governor of West Sulawesi following an earthquake early on Friday [Akbar Tado/Antara Foto via Reuters]

What’s behind the significant build-up of US firepower in the Gulf

The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz, front, and the guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea during a Strait of Hormuz transit [File: Elliot Schaudt/AFP]