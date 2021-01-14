Live
News|Military

French officers convicted over deadly initiation ritual

Soldiers handed suspended jail terms over death of cadet Jallal Hami, who fled Algeria’s civil war to make a new life in France.

This undated file handout photograph released on November 26, 2020, shows Jallal Hami, a student officer drowned during a presumed hazing night at the Saint-Cyr Coetquidan military school in 2012 [File: AFP]
This undated file handout photograph released on November 26, 2020, shows Jallal Hami, a student officer drowned during a presumed hazing night at the Saint-Cyr Coetquidan military school in 2012 [File: AFP]
14 Jan 2021

A French court on Thursday gave suspended jail terms to three soldiers convicted over the drowning of a trainee officer during an initiation ritual at the country’s most prestigious military academy.

Jallal Hami, 24, drowned overnight on October 29, 2012, while crossing a swamp as part of an exercise meant to teach the Saint-Cyr officer school’s traditions to new recruits.

A total of seven soldiers, including a general, were tried for manslaughter.

A court in Rennes, a city in France’s western Brittany region near the Saint-Cyr academy, sentenced an army captain, a commanding officer and a soldier who has since left the military to suspended terms of between six and eight months.

Four other defendants, including the general who was in charge of training at Saint-Cyr at the time, were cleared of the charges.

Hami’s brother Rachid, who had accused the second-year students behind the hazing ritual of running amok, reacted angrily to the verdict.

“You have betrayed my brother once again,” he said.

On the night of Hami’s death, new recruits were told to swim across a swamp for 43 metres (47 yards) weighed down by their helmets in 9 degrees Celsius (48 degrees Fahrenheit) water.

The exercise was meant to simulate a beach landing.

To the strains of Wagner’s “Ride of the Valkyries” – famously used in the war movie Apocalypse Now – the recruits jumped into the cold water. Several quickly struggled and went under, gasping for air and clutching at others.

Organisers threw them lifebelts to help them out but it was too late for Jallal Hami, who was reported missing.

Firefighters, alerted an hour later, found his body at 2:35am near the bank of the swamp.

During the trial, the state prosecutor blasted the “madness” of an initiation ritual fuelled by “uncontrolled testosterone” and asked the court to give six of the defendants suspended terms of up to two years.

The prosecutor had however called for General Francis Chanson’s acquittal.

Chanson’s lawyer William Pineau had said that while the events were “tragic”, his client could not be held criminally responsible “because he did not know what really went on on the ground”.

Rachid Hami, left, brother of Jallal Hami, looks towards his lawyer Jean-Guillaume Le Mintier during a hearing at the court in Rennes, western France on January 14, 2021 [Damien Meyer/AFP]
Jallal Hami came to France in 1992 with his mother and brothers to escape Algeria’s civil war.

Hami had for years dreamed of being admitted to Saint-Cyr, which was founded in 1802 by Napoleon Bonaparte.

Hami had earned a diploma from elite university Sciences Po, studied Mandarin and excelled at sports, qualifications that allowed him to enter the officer school directly as a third-year trainee.

Source : AFP

Related

More from News

Biden to unveil $1.5 trillion stimulus plan for COVID-hit economy

Long lines at food banks like this one at Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club in the Lincoln Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles are still common place as millions of US families continue to struggle with job losses and reduced hours stemming from the pandemic [File: Jae C Hong/AP]

Leaders like Boris Johnson who wooed Trump face tricky reset

UK's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US President Donald Trump are seen together during the G7 summit in Biarritz, France on August 25, 2019 [File: Stefan Rousseau/Pool via Reuters]

Reporter’s Notebook: Scenes from the January 6 US Capitol riot

Supporters of President Donald Trump gather at the west entrance of the Capitol during a 'Stop the Steal' protest in Washington, DC on January 6, 2021 [Stephanie Keith/Reuters]

Nagorno-Karabakh: Armenia, Azerbaijan ‘violated laws of war’

Thousands of soldiers and at least 146 civilians were killed before the conflict was halted in November with a Russian-brokered peace deal [File: Artem Mikryukov/Reuters]
Most Read

Uganda votes in tense presidential election: Live news

Ugandan presidential candidate and singer Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, known as Bobi Wine, gestures after casting his ballot [Baz Ratner/Reuters]

Trump’s speech that ‘incited’ Capitol riot: Here’s what he said

Trump is facing the imminent prospect of becoming the first US president to be impeached twice [Jim Bourg/Reuters]

Syrian businessmen linked to firm that bought Beirut explosives

The August 4 explosion in Beirut's port area killed 200 people and wrecked large parts of the Lebanese capital [File: Mohamed Azakir/Reuters]

‘Bills don’t lie’: Pop megastar Shakira sells 145-song catalogue

Shakira, who performed during the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show, sold her song catalogue as the coronavirus pandemic has all but shut down live concert earnings and a growing list of musicians have sought to monetise their back catalogues [File: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters]