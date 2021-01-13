US House backs 25th Amendment to remove Trump

Resolution introduced in Congress after last week’s violent assault on Capitol by Trump’s supporters.

Members of the US House of Representatives have passed a resolution calling for the removal of outgoing US President Donald Trump under the 25th Amendment, following the chaos at the Capitol last week when the president’s supporters stormed their way into the building.

Members split overwhelmingly along party lines in the vote.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says Vice President Mike Pence will have 24 hours to respond.

Pence has already rejected the use of the 25th Amendment, making Trump’s impeachment more likely, according to analysts. A number of Republicans have now broken ranks to say they would back that move.

