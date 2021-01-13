Live
BREAKING
News|Politics

US House backs 25th Amendment to remove Trump

Resolution introduced in Congress after last week’s violent assault on Capitol by Trump’s supporters.

13 Jan 2021

Members of the US House of Representatives have passed a resolution calling for the removal of outgoing US President Donald Trump under the 25th Amendment, following the chaos at the Capitol last week when the president’s supporters stormed their way into the building.

Members split overwhelmingly along party lines in the vote.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says Vice President Mike Pence will have 24 hours to respond.

Pence has already rejected the use of the 25th Amendment, making Trump’s impeachment more likely, according to analysts. A number of Republicans have now broken ranks to say they would back that move.

More to come…

Source : Al Jazeera
More from News

US calls off UN envoy’s Taiwan visit to focus on Biden transition

US Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft was due to travel to Taiwan from 13-15 January [File: Patrick Semansky/Pool via Reuters]

US vice president rejects use of 25th Amendment to remove Trump

Vice President Mike Pence has told House Speaker Nancy Pelosi he will not support a move to use the 25th Amendment to remove Trump [File: J Scott Applewhite/Pool via AP Photo]

Brazil trial finds efficacy of Sinovac vaccine at 50.4 percent

An employee holds a vial containing Sinovac Biotech's vaccine against COVID-19 at the Butantan biomedical production centre in Sao Paulo [Amanda Perobelli/Reuters]

Civil rights groups plan YouTube boycott if site won’t ban Trump

YouTube is the lone mainstream social media platform where US President Donald Trump remains active, posting eight videos to his channel on Tuesday [File: Jim Bourg/Reuters]
Most Read

Trump’s speech that ‘incited’ Capitol violence: Full transcript

Trump is facing the imminent prospect of becoming the first US president to be impeached twice [Jim Bourg/Reuters]

Defiant Trump says impeachment move ‘very dangerous’ for the US

US President Donald Trump visits the US-Mexico border wall, in Alamo, Texas, January 12, 2021 [Carlos Barria/Reuters]

Pence rejects ousting Trump as Republicans back his impeachment

US President Donald Trump speaks during a visit at the US-Mexico border wall in Alamo, Texas [Carlos Barria/Reuters]

Mexico moves to create world’s largest legal cannabis market

Mexico's cannabis reform includes the recreational use of marijuana and would create the world's biggest national cannabis market in terms of population [File: Kevin Mohatt/Reuters]