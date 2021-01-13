Live
Rebels launch attacks on Central African Republic’s capital

Security forces in CAR repel two attacks by armed groups seeking to seize the capital Bangui on Wednesday, PM says.

President Faustin-Archange Touadera gives a speech in a campaign rally in Bangui last month [Andre Ba/Xinhua via AP]
13 Jan 2021

Rebel forces in the Central African Republic on Wednesday launched two attacks on the outskirts of the capital Bangui that were pushed back, officials said.

The simultaneous dawn assaults on army units were the first close to the capital since President Faustin Archange Touadera was re-elected in a December ballot.

Fighting was still under way, said UN MINUSCA mission spokesman Abdoulaziz Fall, who only spoke of one attack.

A coalition of armed rebel groups – accused of an attempted coup after their offensive to disrupt last month’s presidential elections – have vowed to march on Bangui.

Wednesday’s dawn attacks, 9km and 12km (five-seven miles) from the capital, targeted two army brigades but the rebel forces were repelled, Interior Minister Henri Wanzet Linguissara told AFP news agency.

Prime Minister Firmin Ngrebada confirmed in a post on Facebook that the assaults were thwarted.

The attacks were are the latest since the alliance of Central Africa’s six most powerful rebel groups who control two-thirds of the country launched an offensive to prevent Touadera’s re-election.

He won the December 27 vote and was declared the winner on January 4.

The rebels have since carried out sporadic attacks mostly in towns far from the capital that were repelled by UN peacekeepers and Central African troops, along with Rwandan soldiers and Russian paramilitaries sent to help.

CAR prosecutors have launched an investigation into former president Francois Bozize, who the government accuses of plotting a coup with the help of armed groups.

Bozize, who denies the allegations, came to power in a coup in 2003 before being overthrown in 2013, after which the country slid into sectarian conflict.

