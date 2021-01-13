Live
News

Kuwait PM submits cabinet resignation to emir: State media

The announcement comes a day after the deputy prime minister presented the resignation of cabinet amid political turmoil.

The development comes as 38 members of parliament backed a request to question the prime minister, who they accuse of violating the constitution when forming the government and of failing to present a cabinet work programme [File: Yasser al-Zayyat/AFP]
The development comes as 38 members of parliament backed a request to question the prime minister, who they accuse of violating the constitution when forming the government and of failing to present a cabinet work programme [File: Yasser al-Zayyat/AFP]
13 Jan 2021

Kuwait’s Prime Minister Sabah Al Khalid Al Sabah on Wednesday presented the resignation of his cabinet to the emir, Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmed Al Sabah, the state news agency KUNA reported.

Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al Ali Al Sabah had on Tuesday submitted the resignation of all cabinet members, “in light of current developments regarding the relation between the National Assembly and the government”.

Under Kuwait’s constitution, the resignations must be handed to the prime minister who must then submit them to the emir for approval.

The development comes as 38 members of parliament backed a request to question the prime minister, who they accuse of violating the constitution when forming the government and of failing to present a cabinet work programme.

The oil-rich country has been shaken by political disputes between lawmakers and the ruling family-led government for over a decade, with parliament and cabinets dissolved several times.

A previous cabinet stepped down in November 2019 amid accusations of corruption and infighting, while the last cabinet was replaced in December 2020 elections.

Kuwait is the only Gulf state with a fully elected parliament, which enjoys wide legislative powers and can vote ministers out of office.

The country has the Gulf’s oldest elected parliament, but under the constitution, the emir has extensive powers and can dissolve the legislature at the recommendation of the government.

Like most Gulf countries, Kuwait’s economy and state budgets have been hit by both the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and the low price of oil.

In December elections, the opposition or allied candidates won nearly half of the parliament’s 50 seats.

The polls were the first since the new emir, Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah, took office in September following the death of his half-brother, Sheikh Sabah, at the age of 91.

Kuwaitis have in recent years expressed their desire for reform in their country, where 70 percent of the 4.8 million population are foreigners.

Source : News Agencies
More from News

Italy: ‘Cornerstone’ mafia trial begins with hundreds in dock

Prosecutor Nicola Gratteri speaks to the media as he arrives to the tribunal for the trial of 355 suspected members of the 'Ndrangheta mafia accused of an array of charges [Yara Nardi/Reuters]

WFP raises alarm over rising hunger in Madagascar

The economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has amplified the hit from a long-term drought [File: Laetitia Began/AP Photo]

VOA under fire for reassigning reporter over Pompeo question

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at the National Press Club in Washington, DC [File: Andrew Harnik/Reuters]

US unveils plans to counter China’s rise in Asia

A new strategy paper by the US NSA Robert O'Brien lays out a vision for the Asia-Pacific region in which the US works with partners to resist Chinese attempts to undermine sovereignty through coercion [File: Bloomberg]
Most Read

Trump’s speech that ‘incited’ Capitol riot: Here’s what he said

Trump is facing the imminent prospect of becoming the first US president to be impeached twice [Jim Bourg/Reuters]

Israel carries out air raids in Syria killing 23: War monitor

A handout picture released by the official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) on February 24, 2020, reportedly shows Syrian air defence intercepting an Israeli missile in the sky over the Syrian capital Damascus. [File: AFP]

Top US generals condemn Capitol assault in rare message to troops

The military leaders said that President-elect Joe Biden would be inaugurated on January 20 and become their commander in chief [File: Caballero-Reynolds/AFP]

US gov’t carries out first execution of female inmate since 1953

Activists in opposition to the death penalty gather to protest against the execution of Lisa Montgomery [Bryan Woolston/Reuters]