Live
News|Politics

Putin critic Navalny plans to fly home to Russia on Sunday

In an Instagram post, Alexey Navalny says he misses Russia and will return from Germany, where he has been recovering from an alleged poisoning attack.

Navalny was airlifted to Germany for treatment in August after collapsing on a plane in what Germany and other Western nations say was an attempt to murder him with a Novichok nerve agent [Courtesy of Instagram @NAVALNY/Social Media via Reuters]
Navalny was airlifted to Germany for treatment in August after collapsing on a plane in what Germany and other Western nations say was an attempt to murder him with a Novichok nerve agent [Courtesy of Instagram @NAVALNY/Social Media via Reuters]
13 Jan 2021

Kremlin foe Alexey Navalny on Wednesday said he would fly home to Russia from Germany over the weekend, shrugging off potential legal risks that could see him jailed.

Navalny, one of President Vladimir Putin’s leading critics, collapsed on a plane in August in what Western nations say was an attempt to murder him with a Novichok nerve agent.

He has since been recovering in Germany, where he was airlifted to after falling ill on the plane.

Navalny has accused Russian authorities of trying to kill him, but they deny any involvement in the incident and have pressed a court to jail Navalny in absentia for allegedly breaking the terms of a suspended sentence handed down in 2014.

Announcing his plan to return on Sunday, Navalny accused Putin of trying to deter him from coming home with new legal motions.

“It was never a question of whether to return or not. Simply because I never left. I ended up in Germany after arriving in an intensive care unit for one reason: they tried to kill me,” he wrote on Instagram, adding that he had probably almost fully recovered his health.

“[Putin’s] servants are acting as usual by fabricating new criminal cases against me. But I’m not interested in what they’re going to do to me. Russia is my country, Moscow is my city and I miss it.”

Navalny’s announcement came a day after court documents showed Russian authorities had requested that his suspended sentence be cancelled, raising the prospect of a custodial sentence instead.

At the end of December, Russia’s Federal Penitentiary Service demanded that Navalny report to its office in line with the terms of the 2014 sentence on charges of embezzlement and money laundering. The service warned that he faced prison time if he failed to appear.

Navalny says his suspended sentence, which he describes as being politically motivated, ended on December 30. He also noted the European Court for Human Rights had ruled that his 2014 conviction was unlawful.

He and his allies have accused Russian authorities of trying to scare him from returning ahead of parliamentary elections due to be held in September.

The Kremlin has said Navalny is free to return to Russia at any time like any other Russian citizen.

Source : News Agencies

Related

More from News

Tanks appear in Kampala as Uganda tightens security before polls

The upcoming polls have been clouded by uncertainty and already marred by violence [Baz Ratner/Reuters]

CDU leadership vote: German party eyes post-Merkel future

Merkel's time as chancellor has been defined by calm and continuity [File: Markus Schreiber/Pool via Reuters]

Iran unveils its largest military vessel during missile drill

The military show of force comes amid continued tensions with the US [Handout via Iranian military]

US lawmakers approve resolution calling to remove Trump: Live

The US House of Representatives voted almost along party lines to call on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment of the Constitution to remove President Donald Trump [Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images/AFP]
Most Read

Trump’s speech that ‘incited’ Capitol riot: Here’s what he said

Trump is facing the imminent prospect of becoming the first US president to be impeached twice [Jim Bourg/Reuters]

Israel carries out air raids in Syria killing 40: War monitor

A handout picture released by the official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) on February 24, 2020, reportedly shows Syrian air defence intercepting an Israeli missile in the sky over the Syrian capital Damascus. [File: AFP]

The spectre of Trump’s spectacles

US President Donald Trump speaks during a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 US presidential election results by the US Congress in Washington on January 6, 2021 [Reuters/Jim Bourg]

Top US generals condemn Capitol assault in rare message to troops

The military leaders said that President-elect Joe Biden would be inaugurated on January 20 and become their commander in chief [File: Caballero-Reynolds/AFP]