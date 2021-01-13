Live
US House debates impeachment of Donald Trump: Live

Trump is expected to be impeached for the second time during his presidency, this time with bipartisan support.

House Democrats, lead by Speaker Nancy Pelosi, will vote on impeaching Trump on Wednesday [Stefani Reynolds/AFP]
Joseph Stepansky
13 Jan 2021
  • The US House of Representatives is debating rules on an expected impeachment vote against President Donald Trump, accusing him of “incitement of insurrection” for his behaviour and remarks leading up to last Wednesday’s siege of the US Capitol.
  • Members are expected to vote on the article around 15:00 EST (20:00 GMT) and all eyes are on how many Republicans will join Democrats in voting to impeach.
  • Several Republicans, including the third-highest ranking House Republican, Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney – the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney – have indicated they support impeachment.
  • The move comes after Vice President Mike Pence said he would not invoke the 25th Amendment and declare Trump unable to perform duties.

Welcome to Al Jazeera’s coverage of US politics. This is Joseph Stepansky

Some Republican legislators argue impeachment will further divide

While several House Republicans have indicated they support impeaching Trump, others have argued that doing so would further divide the country during the already fraught period.

“I can think of no action the House can take that is more likely to further divide the American people than the action we are contemplating today,” Republican Congressman Tom Cole said during debate on rules proceeding an expected debate on the impeachment article itself.

Debate on ‘rules’ begins ahead of impeachment vote

Debate proceeding a procedural vote, which will kick off debate on the impeachment article itself.

Legislators were expected to debate for one hour.

Opening the proceedings, Democratic Representative Jim McGovern, the chairman of the House Rules Committee, said: “We wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for the president of the United States.”

McGovern recounted as Congress met to certify the election results at “a rally a mile and-a-half down Pennsylvania Avenue, Donald Trump was stoking the anger of a violent mob.”

“He said Vice President Pence has to come through and told the mob to walk down to the Capitol,” he said.

“We can’t have unity without truth and without accountability,” he said.

John Kelly says Trump suffering from a ‘manhood’ issue

Trump’s former chief of staff John Kelly has said the president cannot admit to making a mistake because “his manhood is at issue here”.

“I don’t understand it, although I had to deal with it every day,” said Kelly, a retired four-star Marine general, during an event in Des Moines on Tuesday, the Des Moines Register reported.

Trump made his first public appearance on Tuesday, but refused to take responsibility for allegedly egging on rioters before Capitol violence.

“People thought that what I said was totally appropriate,” Trump said.

Congresswoman accuses colleagues of giving ‘reconnaissance’ tours before Capitol breach

Representative Mikie Sherrill has said she saw members of Congress leading “groups” through the Capitol on January 5, a day before rioters breached the complex, calling it “reconnaissance for the next day”, New Jersey newspaper the Bergen Record reported.

Sherill made the statement during a Tuesday night Facebook live event, adding, “I’m going to see they are held accountable, and if necessary, ensure that they don’t serve in Congress.”

Sherill did not specify if the groups in question were Trump supporters who had come to the Capitol as Congress met to certify the vote.

Pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol Building on January 6 [File: Ahmed Gaber/Reuters]

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: ‘I thought was going to die’

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a progressive Democrat, has recounted when rioters breached the US Capitol last week, saying “I thought I was going to die.”

Cortez, in a video posted on her Instagram, said: “I did not know if I was going to make it to the end of that day alive … “Not just in a general sense, but in a very, very specific sense.”

Cortez said she could not further explain her statement, citing “security concerns”, but said firmly “I thought I was going to die”.

US House opens Trump impeachment session

The Democrat-controlled US House of Representatives on Wednesday opened debate on an historic second impeachment of President Donald Trump over his supporters’ attack of the Capitol that left five dead.

Lawmakers in the lower chamber are expected to vote for impeachment around 3pm (20:00 GMT) – marking the formal opening of proceedings against Trump.

The president is expected to be impeached with bipartisan support.

Alia Chughtai/Al Jazeera
Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies

