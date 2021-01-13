Live
News

Estonia’s PM resigns over corruption scandal in his party

Left-leaning Ratas had been PM since 2016, leading a coalition which has been forced to quit in the wake of his resignation.

Ratas's Centre Party and five people are accused of criminal involvement in a real estate case [File: Olivier Hoslet/Pool via Reuters]
Ratas's Centre Party and five people are accused of criminal involvement in a real estate case [File: Olivier Hoslet/Pool via Reuters]
13 Jan 2021

Estonia’s prime minister has resigned over a corruption scandal in his Centre Party that led to key party officials resigning overnight, and talks began on Wednesday among political parties about forming a new ruling coalition.

The move automatically prompts the resignation of Estonia’s three-party coalition government but does not automatically mean a new election.

Estonian Prime Minister Juri Ratas said early Wednesday on his Facebook page that he would step down as “the suspicion expressed by the Public Prosecutor’s Office …. does not mean that someone is definitely guilty but they will inevitably cast a serious shadow over all those involved.”

“In such a situation, it seems only right that, by resigning myself, I will give the opportunity to shed light on all the facts and come to clarity,” Ratas wrote on Facebook.

Ratas said he personally has not done anything wrong.

“Despite taking political responsibility, I can say with all my heart that, as prime minister, I have not made any malicious or deliberately wrong decisions,” he wrote on Facebook.

After Ratas’ announcement, parties immediately started talks forming a new government. Estonia’s President Kersti Kaljulaid said she would propose that the main opposition party, the centre-right Reform Party, have its chairwoman Kaja Kallas form the new Cabinet.

Ratas has led a majority coalition of his left-leaning Centre Party, the nationalist EKRE party and the conservative Fatherland party since April 2019. He has acted as the prime minister of the Baltic country of 1.3 million since November 2016.

On Tuesday, Estonia’s security police it was investigating the offices of state credit agency KredEx over suspicions of corruption regarding a 39 million-euro ($48 million) loan granted to the Porto Franco real estate complex in harbour district of the capital, Tallinn.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office said separately it suspected the Centre Party and five people of criminal involvement in the Porto Franco real estate case.

Among them is party secretary Mihhail Korb of the Centre Party and real estate businessman Hillar Teder. Korb announced his resignation late Tuesday.

“As head of government, I … did not feel in the Porto Franco case that any minister or party had tried to influence the decisions taken by the government in an illegal way,” Ratas said on his Facebook page.

Source : AP
More from News

UK, South Africa COVID variants found in dozens of countries: WHO

Fears over the increased transmissibility of the United Kingdom and South African variants are again prompting lockdowns and extra measures to contain COVID-19 [File: Phil Noble/Reuters]

US House debates impeachment of Donald Trump

House Democrats, lead by Speaker Nancy Pelosi, will vote on impeaching Trump on Wednesday [Stefani Reynolds/AFP]

A refugee crisis brews in Bosnia’s bitter winter

A young man lines up for food in the Lipa refugee camp [Elisa Oddone/Al Jazeera]

Republican support for Trump impeachment grows after Capitol riot

House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney (right) will vote for an article of impeachment against United States President Donald Trump that was drafted by Democrat Jamie Raskin (left) [Erin Scott/Reuters]
Most Read

Trump’s speech that ‘incited’ Capitol riot: Here’s what he said

Trump is facing the imminent prospect of becoming the first US president to be impeached twice [Jim Bourg/Reuters]

Why are WhatsApp users joining rival platforms?

WhatsApp wants to share user data with its parent company Facebook [File: Phil Noble/Reuters]

US lawmakers approve resolution calling to remove Trump

The US House of Representatives voted almost along party lines to call on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment of the Constitution to remove President Donald Trump [Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images/AFP]

Israel carries out air raids in Syria killing 57: War monitor

A handout picture released by the official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) on February 24, 2020, reportedly shows Syrian air defence intercepting an Israeli missile in the sky over the Syrian capital Damascus. [File: AFP]