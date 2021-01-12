US House to debate Article 25 in step to remove Trump

If the effort to use the 25th Amendment fails, the House will move to debate article of impeachment on Wednesday.

US President Donald Trump is to appear in public for the first time as he travels to Texas on Tuesday to highlight the accomplishment of his border wall.

House Democrats are leading the charge to remove Trump either through the 25th Amendment or impeachment.

Trump faces a single impeachment charge: “Incitement of insurrection”.

Trump privately blamed “Antifa people” for the attack on the US Capitol on January 6, despite clear evidence the overwhelming majority were his supporters, Axios news reports.

1 hour ago (13:24 GMT)

House to debate the 25th Amendment

Led by Democrats, the US House is set to hold a roll call vote calling on Vice President Mike Pence to gather the cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Donald Trump from office before his term ends on January 20.

Pence will have 24 hours to respond.

If that effort fails, House Democrats say they will move forward with impeachment for “incitement to insurrection”, setting the stage for proceedings to begin on Wednesday.

1 hour ago (13:36 GMT)

Trump heads to Texas in first outing since the assault on the US Capitol

Trump is scheduled to visit the Texas-Mexico border to highlight the completion of more than 643 kilometres (400 miles) of a border wall.

President Donald Trump was last seen in public on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at a Washington, DC rally where he called on his supporters to head to the Capitol [Jacquelyn Martin/AP Photo] The president is expected to speak about his accomplishments in curbing immigration to the US, in his first live event since his supporters attacked the US Capitol building on January 6 in an assault that left at least five people dead including one Capitol Police officer.

1 hour ago (13:45 GMT)

Vice President Pence and Trump met on Monday

Pence met with Trump in the Oval Office of the White House, a senior administration official tells the AP news agency.

The two men, in their first conversation since the assault on the White House, had a “good conversation” according to the official.

The officials said the president and vice president agreed to work for “the remainder of their term”.

Pence is under pressure from the US Congress to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove the president from office in the wake of the Capitol attack.