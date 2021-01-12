Live
News|Social Media

Twitter suspends 70,000 accounts sharing QAnon content

Twitter will permanently suspend accounts pushing QAnon content, banning right-wing fans of its conspiracy theories.

A supporter of US President Donald Trump wears a QAnon shirt after participating in a caravan convoy circuit in Adairsville, Georgia [File: Elijah Nouvelage/Reuters]
A supporter of US President Donald Trump wears a QAnon shirt after participating in a caravan convoy circuit in Adairsville, Georgia [File: Elijah Nouvelage/Reuters]
12 Jan 2021

Twitter has suspended more than 70,000 accounts since Friday that were primarily dedicated to sharing QAnon content after last week’s violence in Washington when supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol.

QAnon backers have pushed conspiracies on social media that include the baseless claim that Trump secretly is fighting a cabal of child-sex predators, among them prominent Democrats, figures in Hollywood and “deep state” allies.

“Given the violent events in Washington, DC, and increased risk of harm, we began permanently suspending thousands of accounts that were primarily dedicated to sharing QAnon content on Friday afternoon,” Twitter said in a blog late on Monday.

“These accounts were engaged in sharing harmful QAnon-associated content at scale and were primarily dedicated to the propagation of this conspiracy theory across the service.”

Twitter said on Friday it would permanently suspend accounts pushing QAnon content, banning prominent right-wing boosters of its conspiracy theories.

The storming of the Capitol building last week by Trump supporters delayed the certification of Biden’s election victory.

Lawmakers were forced to flee, as the building was mobbed by the president’s supporters who overwhelmed security forces. Five people died in the violence including one Capitol Police officer who was beaten as he tried to ward off the crowds.

Source : Reuters

Related

More from News

China makeup ad pulled for ‘victim-blaming’

A Purcotton store is seen in Hefei, Anhui province, China, on December 14, 2020 [Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty Images]

Pakistani police officer escorting polio vaccine team shot dead

A policeman stands guard as a health worker marks the finger of a child after administering polio vaccine drops in Karachi [File: Rizwan Tabassum/AFP]

Divers recover ‘black box’ from crashed Indonesia plane

Bodies pile up at crematorium in Germany’s virus hotspot

Joerg Schaldach, manager of the Meissen crematorium, poses for a photo during an interview with the Associated Press in the memorial hall of the crematorium in Meissen, Germany, on Monday, January 11, 2021 [AP Photo/Markus Schreiber]
Most Read

Trump’s speech that ‘incited’ Capitol violence: Full transcript

Trump is facing the imminent prospect of becoming the first US president to be impeached twice [Jim Bourg/Reuters]

Trump privately blamed ‘Antifa people’ for storming US Capitol

Supporters of Trump stand by the door to the Senate chambers after they breached the US Capitol security in Washington, DC [Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA]

Trump approves state of emergency declaration in US capital

Members of the New York National Guard form up on the East Front of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on January 11 [Shawn Thew/EPA]

At COVID-19 ‘breaking point’, Malaysia suspends parliament

Malaysia has declared an 'emergency' as millions of people in Kuala Lumpur and elsewhere in the country prepare for another lockdown [Lim Huey Teng/Reuters]