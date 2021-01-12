Trump approves state of emergency declaration in US capital

Donald Trump has approved a state of emergency declaration in the United States capital, the White House press office said late Monday, after US law enforcement officials warned of threats ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

The order authorises federal assistance to be extended through January 24 to support efforts in Washington, DC to respond to the emergency situation.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), in an internal bulletin, earlier on Monday warned of possible armed protests in all 50 states and in the US capital in the days leading up to Biden’s inauguration on January 20.

The state of emergency order comes after pro-Trump rioters overran the US Capitol building on January 6 in support of Trump’s false claims that the US election was stolen from him. Five people were killed in the violence.

More to follow…