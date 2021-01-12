Live
News|Politics

Russian judge asked to jail Kremlin critic Navalny in abstentia

Leading critic of President Vladimir Putin accuses the Kremlin of trying to scare him into not returning to Russia.

Navalny was airlifted to Germany for treatment in August after collapsing on a plane in what Germany and other Western nations say was an attempt to murder him with a Novichok nerve agent [File: Shamil Zhumatov/Reuters]
Navalny was airlifted to Germany for treatment in August after collapsing on a plane in what Germany and other Western nations say was an attempt to murder him with a Novichok nerve agent [File: Shamil Zhumatov/Reuters]
12 Jan 2021

A Russian judge has been asked to jail Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny in absentia for, among other infractions, having allegedly broken the terms of a suspended sentence he had been serving, court documents showed on Tuesday.

Navalny, one of President Vladimir Putin’s leading critics, was airlifted to Germany for treatment in August last year after collapsing on a plane in what Germany and other Western nations say was an attempt to murder him with a Novichok nerve agent.

Last month, Russia’s Federal Prison Service (FSIN) ordered him to immediately fly back from Germany, where he is convalescing, and report at a Moscow office or be jailed if he failed to return in time.

It accused him of flouting a suspended sentence he had been serving over a conviction dating from 2014, and of evading the supervision of Russia’s criminal inspection authority.

Navalny said the original conviction was politically motivated.

On Tuesday, a court database showed authorities had requested that the suspended sentence be cancelled, raising the prospect of a custodial sentence instead.

“Putin is so furious I survived his poisoning that he ordered the FSIN to go to court and demand that my suspended prison sentence be changed to a real one,” Navalny tweeted.

His spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh accused Russian authorities of trying to scare Navalny into not returning to Russia, something he has said he intends to do ahead of parliamentary elections due in September 2021.

Russia has said it has seen no evidence he was poisoned and has denied trying to harm him.

The Kremlin has said Navalny is free to return to Russia at any time like any other Russian citizen.

Source : Reuters

Related

More from News

Bobi Wine, the pop star seeking to unseat Uganda’s longtime ruler

Bobi Wine attends the First Annual 'Time 100 Next' gala in New York City, US, November 14, 2019 [File: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters]

Pompeo says Al Qaeda’s ‘new home base’ is Iran with no evidence

Malawi declares state of disaster as two ministers die of COVID-19

On Monday Malawi recorded 452 new COVID-19 cases and 10 new deaths [File: Amos Gumulira/AFP]

Israel bans screening of ‘Jenin, Jenin’ after soldier’s lawsuit

Bakri, a Palestinian with Israeli citizenship, said that he would appeal the court decision [File: Jason LaVeris/Getty Images]
Most Read

A ‘bad sign’: World leaders and officials blast Twitter Trump ban

Citing the danger of inciting further acts of violence, on January 8 Twitter suspended United States President Donald Trump's account [File: Jim Bourg/Reuters]

Trump’s speech that ‘incited’ Capitol violence: Full transcript

Trump is facing the imminent prospect of becoming the first US president to be impeached twice [Jim Bourg/Reuters]

Trump calls move to impeach ‘absolutely ridiculous’

US President Donald Trump spoke to reporters for the first time since his supporters stormed the US Capitol, amid allegations he 'incited' the deadly riot [Kevin Lamarque/Reuters]

Uganda regulator orders social media shutdown before tense polls

The list of banned social media sites include Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, Signal and Viber. Some of these were already offline on Tuesday [Reuters]