Pompeo says Al Qaeda’s ‘new home base’ is Iran with no evidence

The US Secretary of State offers no evidence of claim that Iran is the new home to Al Qaeda.

12 Jan 2021

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Tuesday that Al Qaeda has a new home base in Iran, though he offered no evidence in a speech in Washington, DC.

Pompeo said Al Qaeda had centralized its leadership inside Tehran and that deputies of leader Ayman Al-Zawahiri are currently there.

Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif accused Pompeo of ‘warmongering lies’ in a tweet denouncing the claims.

Pompeo also said he

 

 

This is a developing story. More soon.

Source : Reuters
