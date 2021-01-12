Live
News|GCC

Oldest son of Oman’s sultan becomes country’s first crown prince

As Sultan Haitham’s oldest son, Dhi Yazan bin Haitham is first in line to succeed his father under new ‘fundamental law’.

Sultan Haitham has maintained his cousin's neutral stance in foreign affairs but has made various domestic changes [File: Sultan Al Hasani/Reuters]
Sultan Haitham has maintained his cousin's neutral stance in foreign affairs but has made various domestic changes [File: Sultan Al Hasani/Reuters]
12 Jan 2021

The oldest son of Oman’s sultan became the first crown prince in the country’s history on Tuesday as the Gulf state published a new “fundamental law” stipulating the line of succession.

On Monday, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said issued a decree setting a “specific and stable mechanism” for succession, providing for the appointment of a crown prince for the first time.

Tuesday’s announcement, made through the Twitter account of the government’s communications office, did not mention the name of the crown prince. But Sultan Haitham’s oldest son is Dhi Yazan bin Haitham, currently minister for culture, sports and the youth.

Under Article 5 of the new Fundamental Law, the Sultan’s throne “is passed on to the eldest of his sons, then to the eldest of the latter’s sons, and so on”.

Sultan Haitham took the throne last January after the death of his cousin Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al Said, who fathered no children and designated no successor publicly during his 49-year reign.

Haitham’s move to designate a crown prince could strengthen the predictability of Omani politics, following the final years of Qaboos’s rule, when secrecy about the succession raised concerns for stability.

Under Oman’s constitution, the sultan should be a member of the royal family, as well as “Muslim, mature, rational and the legitimate son of Omani Muslim parents”.

Qaboos, who took power by overthrowing his father, named his cousin Haitham as his preferred successor in a sealed envelope to be opened after his death should the royal family disagree on the succession line. The family went with his choice.

Source : News Agencies
More from News

Biden to tap Obama-era regulator Gensler to lead SEC: Sources

Gary Gensler's appointment as the country's top securities regulator likely means a reversal of four years of Trump administration rule-easing for Wall Street [File: J. Scott Applewhite/AP Photo]

Big firms gave $1.1m to Republicans who objected to Biden’s win

BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, contributed more than $92,000 to 15 objectors, according to Majority Action. BlackRock disputed the figure, saying it gave about $85,000 [File: Bloomberg]

Policies Adelson championed will be long felt, Palestinians say

United States President Donald Trump stands on stage alongside Sheldon Adelson before delivering remarks at the Israeli American Council National Summit in Florida in 2019 [File: Loren Elliott/Reuters]

US courts delay all federal executions scheduled this week

Lisa Montgomery, a federal prison inmate scheduled for execution, poses at the Federal Medical Center (FMC) Fort Worth in an undated photograph [File: Attorneys for Lisa Montgomery/Handout via Reuters]
Most Read

Trump’s speech that ‘incited’ Capitol violence: Full transcript

Trump is facing the imminent prospect of becoming the first US president to be impeached twice [Jim Bourg/Reuters]

A ‘bad sign’: World leaders and officials blast Twitter Trump ban

Citing the danger of inciting further acts of violence, on January 8 Twitter suspended United States President Donald Trump's account [File: Jim Bourg/Reuters]

Trump calls move to impeach ‘absolutely ridiculous’

US President Donald Trump spoke to reporters for the first time since his supporters stormed the US Capitol, amid allegations he 'incited' the deadly riot [Kevin Lamarque/Reuters]

Pompeo says al-Qaeda’s ‘new home base’ is Iran, with no evidence

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at the National Press Club in Washington [Andrew Harnik/The Associated Press]