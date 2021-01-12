Live
EXPLAINER
News|Donald Trump

Infographic: How to impeach President Trump – again

A look at how impeachment works and what Congress can do before Trump’s term officially ends on January 20.

By 
Alia Chughtai
12 Jan 2021

The process of impeachment usually takes weeks or longer, but after the deadly riot at the Capitol it is moving at lightning speed.

The US House of Representatives is expected on Tuesday to take up a measure calling on Vice President Mike Pence and members of Donald Trump’s cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment, which allows for the removal of a president deemed unfit to fulfil their duties.

On Monday, the Democrats introduced an article of impeachment over Trump’s speech and encouragement of his followers to march on Capitol Hill.

Rudy Giuliani, his personal lawyer, urged people hours before the attack to embrace “trial by combat”.

Here is a look at how impeachment works and what Congress can do in the short amount of time before Trump’s term officially ends on January 20.

 

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies

Related

More from News

Why Afghanistan-Taliban peace talks have not reached breakthrough

A road map for post-war Afghanistan, nationwide ceasefire and disarmament of the Taliban and other armed groups are part of the talks' agenda [File: Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]

NFL legend turns down Presidential honour citing US Capitol riot

The decision by Belichick, who has supported Trump in the past, is a blow to an increasingly isolated US president [File: Adam Glanzman/Getty Images/AFP]

‘This is apartheid’: Rights group slams Israeli rule

Israeli soldiers monitor a demonstration by Palestinian and foreign activists against the construction of the Israeli separation barrier in the village of Maasarah near the occupied West Bank town of Bethlehem [File: Abed Hashlamoun/EPA]

Indonesia’s Sriwijaya Air built its empire on old, cheap planes

The search continues for the two black box recorders of the Sriwijaya plane that crashed on Saturday, shortly after taking off from Jakarta [File: Dimas Ardian/Bloomberg]
Most Read

Trump approves state of emergency declaration in US capital

Members of the New York National Guard form up on the East Front of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on January 11 [Shawn Thew/EPA]

Trump’s speech that ‘incited’ Capitol violence: Full transcript

Trump is facing the imminent prospect of becoming the first US president to be impeached twice [Jim Bourg/Reuters]

At COVID-19 ‘breaking point’, Malaysia suspends parliament

Malaysia has declared an 'emergency' as millions of people in Kuala Lumpur and elsewhere in the country prepare for another lockdown [Lim Huey Teng/Reuters]

Trump privately blamed ‘Antifa people’ for storming US Capitol

Supporters of Trump stand by the door to the Senate chambers after they breached the US Capitol security in Washington, DC, [Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA]