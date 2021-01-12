Infographic: How to impeach President Trump – again

A look at how impeachment works and what Congress can do before Trump’s term officially ends on January 20.

The process of impeachment usually takes weeks or longer, but after the deadly riot at the Capitol it is moving at lightning speed.

The US House of Representatives is expected on Tuesday to take up a measure calling on Vice President Mike Pence and members of Donald Trump’s cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment, which allows for the removal of a president deemed unfit to fulfil their duties.

On Monday, the Democrats introduced an article of impeachment over Trump’s speech and encouragement of his followers to march on Capitol Hill.

Rudy Giuliani, his personal lawyer, urged people hours before the attack to embrace “trial by combat”.

Here is a look at how impeachment works and what Congress can do in the short amount of time before Trump’s term officially ends on January 20.