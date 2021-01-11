Live
DEVELOPING STORY
News|Houthis

US designating Yemen’s Houthis a ‘terrorist’ group

Designation as a terrorist group expected to scare away outside actors from many transactions with Houthi authorities.

Armed men ride on the back of a truck to attend a rally held by supporters of Houthi rebels [File: Khaled Abdullah/Reuters]
11 Jan 2021

The United States will designate Yemen’s Houthi rebels as a terrorist group, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said, a late-term move that aid groups fear will worsen a humanitarian crisis.

With just 10 days left before President-elect Joe Biden takes office, the action could complicate the new administration’s efforts to restart diplomacy with Iran, which has ties to the Houthis and to reassess the US relationship with Saudi Arabia, which has led a brutal offensive in Yemen.

“The designations are intended to hold Ansar Allah accountable for its terrorist acts, including cross-border attacks threatening civilian populations, infrastructure and commercial shipping,” Pompeo said in a statement, using the official name of the Houthi movement.

It has led a campaign that has “killed many people, continues to destabilise the region and denies Yemenis a peaceful solution to the conflict in their country”, he added.

Pompeo pointed to a December 30 attack on an airport in Yemen’s second city Aden, which killed 26 people and was blamed by the Saudi-backed government on the Houthis.

The rebel group controls much of Yemen and is already under US sanctions.

But a designation as a terrorist group is expected to scare away outside actors from carrying out many transactions with Houthi authorities, including bank transfers and buying food and fuel.

Aid groups as well as members of Biden’s Democratic Party have warned the move will severely impede efforts to address what the United Nations calls the world’s largest humanitarian crisis.

Pompeo insisted the designations – which will come into effect a day before Biden takes office on January 19 – will not affect relief work.

“We are planning to put in place measures to reduce their impact on certain humanitarian activity and imports into Yemen,” Pompeo said.

“We have expressed our readiness to work with relevant officials at the United Nations, with international and non-governmental organizations and other international donors to address these implications.”

Source : News Agencies

