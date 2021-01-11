COVID crisis: UK medical adviser predicts ‘worst weeks’ ahead

Hospitals will be overwhelmed as new variant rips through country at alarming rate, chief medical officer says.

The next few weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic will be “the worst” in the United Kingdom, in terms of pressure on hospitals, the government’s chief medical adviser has warned.

Professor Chris Whitty’s projection on Monday came as more people are dying with the virus amid a surge in infections, grim tolls that are in part driven by a new highly infectious variant.

Whitty said the National Health Service (NHS) would come under greater pressure than ever, with about one in 50 people now infected across the UK, and as hospitals in parts of the country are pushed to breaking point.

“The next few weeks are going to be the worst weeks of this pandemic in terms of numbers into the NHS,” he told the BBC. “This new variant is really pushing things in a way in that the old variant, which was already very bad, wasn’t able to do.”

Whitty urged the public to obey a nationwide lockdown enforced last week to curtail the spread of the virus, the new mutation of which is thought to be up to 70 percent more contagious.

On Friday, Sadiq Khan, London’s mayor, warned the UK capital’s hospitals were in danger of being overwhelmed by COVID patients, and ministers and health chiefs have pleaded with people to respect lockdown measures and stay at home unless it was essential to go out.

UK officials aim to have given one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to some 15 million people by mid-February, including to everyone in the country older than 70 and front-line health and care workers, a move they hope will allow lockdown restrictions to be eased.

“What we need to do before the vaccines have had their effect, because it will take several weeks before that happens, we need to really double down,” Whitty said.

Vaccine plan put into action

Having approved vaccines developed by Pfizer-BioNTech, Oxford-AstraZeneca and Moderna, the UK opened seven large-scale vaccination centres on Monday as it ramps up efforts to reach its mid-February inoculation target.

The country is currently immunising about 200,000 people a day, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Sunday.

Al Jazeera’s Paul Brennan, reporting from a mass vaccination site at London’s ExCeL centre, said Whitty’s comments reflected the UK’s “stark and frightening” situation.

“He said it was not tinkering with restrictions that would make a difference, but that it was up to everybody to take responsibility for minimising as much as possible the social contacts they have outside of the home,” Brennan said.

“He was not putting the responsibility on politicians to tighten the rules,” Brennan said.

About 1.3 million people had received their first dose of the two-dose vaccination as of January 3, according to government data, but the UK needs to inoculate two million people a week to meet its February 15 target.

Asked on Monday if life would ever return to normal, Whitty said it was “not in doubt” that we will return to “life as it was before at some point”.

Once vaccines are rolled out, he said, “people will be able to have the restrictions lifted”.

“It won’t happen in one go, and at a certain point, hopefully you’ll get back to a life that is basically exactly the same as it was before,” Whitty said. “However, we’re quite a long way away from that at the moment,” he said.

More than 81,400 people in the UK have died within 28 days of receiving a positive COVID-19 test, the fifth-highest official death toll globally.

“Anybody who is not shocked by the number of people in hospital who are seriously ill at the moment and who are dying over the course of this pandemic, I think, has not understood this at all,” Whitty said. “This is an appalling situation.”