Live
News|Religion

Pope says women can read at mass, but still cannot be priests

Roman Catholic Church changes its law to formally allow women to serve as readers, altar servers and distributors of communion.

Pope Francis said he was making the change to increase recognition of the 'precious contribution' women make in the church [File: Vincenzo Pinto/Pool Photo via AP]
Pope Francis said he was making the change to increase recognition of the 'precious contribution' women make in the church [File: Vincenzo Pinto/Pool Photo via AP]
11 Jan 2021

In a step towards greater equality for women in the Roman Catholic Church, Pope Francis has changed church law to explicitly allow women to do more things during mass, but reaffirmed they cannot be priests.

Francis amended the law on Monday to formalise what is common practice in many parts of the world: that women can read the Gospel and serve on the altar as eucharistic ministers.

By introducing the change in the Code of Canon Law, it will be impossible for conservative bishops to block women in their diocese from having those roles. Previously, such roles were officially reserved for men, even though exceptions were made.

In the decree, called Spiritus Domini (The Spirit of the Lord), Francis said he had taken his decision after theological reflection and was making the change to increase recognition of the “precious contribution” women make in the church.

He said many bishops from around the world had said that the change was necessary to respond to the “needs of the times”.

But the Vatican stressed that these roles were “essentially distinct from the ordained ministry”, meaning that they should not be seen as an automatic precursor to women one day being allowed to be ordained priests.

The Vatican reserves the priesthood for men.

“The pontiff, therefore, has established that women can accede to these ministries and they are attributed by a liturgical function that institutionalises them,” the Vatican said in an explanatory note.

The changes come as Francis remains under pressure to allow women to be deacons – ordained ministers who perform many of the same functions as priests, such as presiding at weddings, baptisms and funerals.

Francis has created a second study commission of experts to study whether women could be deacons, after a first one failed to reach a consensus.

Advocates for expanding the diaconate to include women say doing so would give women greater say in the ministry and governance of the church, while also helping address priest shortages in several parts of the world.

Opponents say allowing it would become a slippery slope towards ordaining women to the priesthood.

Source : News Agencies

Related

More from News

Bitcoin’s two-day plunge fuels concerns crypto bubble could burst

On Monday, the United Kingdom's financial watchdog issued a stark warning for consumers looking to profit from cryptocurrencies like bitcoin: Be ready to lose everything [File: Luke MacGregor/Bloomberg]

Gorbachev expects Biden to extend last Cold War arms deal

The New START treaty limits the number of strategic nuclear warheads, deployed missiles and heavy bombers the world’s two biggest nuclear powers can have [File: Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP]

Biden names veteran diplomat Burns as CIA director

Burns must be confirmed by the US Senate, in which Biden's fellow Democrats narrowly hold the majority [File: Ben Hider/Getty Images]

Facebook shuts down Ugandan accounts ahead of general elections

Residents in the East African nation will elect a new president and parliament amid a tense and bloody electoral campaign [Sumy Sadurni/AFP]
Most Read

Trump’s speech that ‘incited’ Capitol violence: Full transcript

Trump is facing the imminent prospect of becoming the first US president to be impeached twice [Jim Bourg/Reuters]

‘Toothless tiger’: Impeachment could bar Trump from future office

Supporters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on January 6 and the president has been accused of inciting violence that left five dead [John Minchillo/AP Photo]

US Army investigating officer who led group to Washington, DC rally

The Lancet editor: UK ‘steadfastly refused to follow the science’

Richard Horton, editor-in-chief of The Lancet, one of the oldest and most prestigious medical journals in the world [File: Eric Bridiers/US Mission Geneva]