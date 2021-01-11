Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

Infographic: How well is your country vaccinating its people?

Around the world, 24 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered with hundreds of millions more on the way.

By 
Mohammed Haddad
11 Jan 2021

The world’s largest vaccination drive is currently under way. As of Monday, nearly 24 million doses of several COVID-19 vaccines have been administered, mainly to front-line workers and critical care patients, according to Our World in Data, a non-profit online scientific publication based at the University of Oxford.

While no globally aggregated dataset is available yet, several governments have begun reporting daily or weekly vaccine updates since vaccines became available in December last year.

The animation below provides a summary of the top 10 countries with the most number of administered vaccines. Note that this does not measure the total number of people that have been vaccinated, which usually requires two doses.

Vaccine doses per 100 people

Adjusting for population sizes, here are currently the top 10 countries with the most number of administered doses:

  1. Israel 🇮🇱: 20.93 (Jan 11)
  2. UAE 🇦🇪: 10.99 (Jan 10)
  3. Bahrain 🇧🇭: 5.25 (Jan 10)
  4. US 🇺🇸: 2.02 (Jan 8)
  5. Denmark 🇩🇰: 1.98 (Jan 9)
  6. UK 🇬🇧: 1.94 (Jan 3)
  7. Iceland 🇮🇸:1.43 (Dec 30)
  8. Italy 🇮🇹: 1.06 (Jan 10)
  9. Slovenia 🇸🇮: 0.96 (Jan 9)
  10. Canada 🇨🇦: 0.85 (Jan 10)

Which vaccines have been approved?

There are currently at least eight different COVID-19 vaccinations being used with many more on the way. From Saturday, the world’s second most populous nation, India, hopes to begin its roll-out of two vaccines approved by the government – Oxford University and AstraZeneca’s Covishield, made by local partner the Serum Institute of India, and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin.

Source : Al Jazeera
