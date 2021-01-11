Live
News

India says PLA soldier caught in Ladakh handed back to China

China had called for a swift return of its soldier who had gone missing along the border last week.

An Indian army soldier keeps guard on top of his vehicle as their convoy moves on the Srinagar- Ladakh highway [File: Mukhtar Khan/AP]
An Indian army soldier keeps guard on top of his vehicle as their convoy moves on the Srinagar- Ladakh highway [File: Mukhtar Khan/AP]
11 Jan 2021

The Indian military says it has handed back a Chinese soldier held near a remote Himalayan border where thousands of troops from the two nuclear-armed neighbours have been facing off for months after a deadly clash.

“The PLA soldier who had been apprehended on January 8, 2021, has been handed back to China at Chushul-Moldo at 10.10 am today [04:40 GMT on Monday],” the Indian army said in a statement, referring to the People’s Liberation Army of China.

China had called on Saturday for the swift return of a soldier who had gone missing a day earlier along the border, adding it had reported the incident to Indian authorities.

The soldier had been apprehended by Indian troops south of Pangong Tso lake in the western Himalayan region of Ladakh, which borders Chinese-controlled Tibet, an Indian official said.

This is the second such incident in recent months. Last October, a Chinese soldier straying across the border in Ladakh’s Demchok had been held by Indian troops and returned within days.

Indian and Chinese troops remain locked in a high-altitude confrontation along the border in Ladakh, where soldiers clashed in brutal hand-to-hand combat last June.

Twenty Indian troops were killed in the clash, and the Chinese side suffered an undisclosed number of casualties.

Both sides have since said that they are looking to find ways to de-escalate the situation on the border, but talks have made little headway.

Meanwhile, both sides have also maintained a heavy military deployment through the freezing winter months.

Source : News Agencies

Related

More from News

The Lancet editor: UK ‘steadfastly refused to follow the science’

Richard Horton, editor-in-chief of The Lancet, one of the oldest and most prestigious medical journals in the world [File: Eric Bridiers/US Mission Geneva]

Ethiopia says it killed 15 Tigray forces, captured 8

Latest announcement comes after the military said it captured Sebhat Nega, a founding member of the TPLF [File: Tiksa Negeri/Reuters]

Pelosi’s ultimatum: Remove Trump or House will impeach president

Five people were killed in the violence at the Capitol Building in Washington, DC [Joshua Roberts/Reuters]

We’re asking, again, will the president be prosecuted?

A woman wearing a protective mask holds a sign during the "Get him out! defend democracy" rally, a day after supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, U.S., January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon (Reuters)
Most Read

US Army investigating officer who led group to Washington, DC rally

A man calls on people to raid the building as Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as they try to storm the US Capitol building [Joseph Prezioso/AFP]

‘Toothless tiger’: Impeachment could bar Trump from future office

Supporters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on January 6 and the president has been accused of inciting violence that left five dead [John Minchillo/AP Photo]

US designating Yemen’s Houthis a ‘terrorist’ group

N Korea’s Kim assumes late father’s title in bid to cement power

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un applauds at the 8th Congress of the Workers' Party in Pyongyang, North Korea [KCNA/via Reuters]