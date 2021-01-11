Live
News|World Health Organization

China says WHO expert panel on COVID will arrive on Jan 14

Team will investigate the origins of the coronavirus, which first emerged in Wuhan late in 2019.

The WHO team is expected to visit Wuhan where the coronavirus first emerged late in 2019 [File: Hector Retamal/AFP]
The WHO team is expected to visit Wuhan where the coronavirus first emerged late in 2019 [File: Hector Retamal/AFP]
11 Jan 2021

A World Health Organization (WHO) team of international experts which is investigating the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic will arrive in China on January 14, the country’s national health authority said on Monday.

The team initially planned to travel to China in early January but WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said last week that their arrival was delayed because Beijing had not authorised their entry.

The National Health Commission, which announced the date in an official statement, did not elaborate on the team’s itinerary.

The pandemic first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019 with initial cases linked to the now-closed Huanan seafood market. The city recorded its first official death from the then-unnamed disease a year ago – a 61-year-old man who had links with the market.

Building on research conducted over the past year, the 10 international experts are expected to make in-depth “epidemiologic, virologic, serologic assessments” of people and animals in a trip that is under the joint jurisdiction of the WHO and the government of China.

The team is expected to travel to central China to study how and where COVID-19 might have appeared.

“The current COVID-19 pandemic shows the devastating impact emerging zoonotic diseases can have on societies,” the study’s terms of reference read. “As the pandemic continues to unfold, understanding how the epidemic began is essential to prevent further SARS-CoV-2 virus introductions and help prevent introductions of new viruses in the future.”

More than 90 million people have been diagnosed with the virus over the past year and many countries are now in the grip of escalating outbreaks. Nearly two million people have died.

Source : Al Jazeera, Reuters

Related

More from News

Some HSBC shareholders urge bank to cut fossil-fuel lending

A group of HSBC Holdings Plc shareholders have filed a resolution to be voted at the company's AGM in April urging the bank to cut its support to the fossil-fuel industry [File: David Gray/Bloomberg]

China imposes tough restrictions to stamp out Hebei outbreak

China is moving to stamp out an outbreak of COVID-19, in the northeast of Beijing, as it gears up for the Lunar New Year holidays [China Daily via Reuters]

N Korea’s Kim assumes late father’s title in bid to cement power

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un applauds at the 8th Congress of the Workers' Party in Pyongyang, North Korea [KCNA/via Reuters]

US designating Yemen’s Houthis a ‘terrorist’ group

Armed men ride on the back of a truck to attend a rally held by supporters of Houthi rebels [File: Khaled Abdullah/Reuters]
Most Read

‘Toothless tiger’: Impeachment could bar Trump from future office

Supporters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on January 6 and the president has been accused of inciting violence that left five dead [John Minchillo/AP Photo]

Turkey: Erdogan’s media office quits WhatsApp over privacy change

Alternations to WhatsApp’s terms and services will be effective from February 8 [File: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg]

Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt talks on mega-dam break down, again

Tensions have been high in the Nile basin ever since Ethiopia broke ground on the dam in 2011 [File: Eduardo Soteras/AFP]

Far-right groups celebrating Capitol riot as ‘revolution’: Expert

Supporters of President Donald Trump demonstrate on the second floor of the US Capitol near the entrance to the Senate on January 6, 2021 [File: Mike Theiler/Reuters]