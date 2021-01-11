Live
News

Biden faces calls to reverse Houthi ‘terrorist’ group designation

US lawmakers slam the Houthi designation as ‘a death sentence’ for Yemenis and urge Joe Biden to overturn it when he takes office.

United States President-elect Joe Biden, who will be inaugurated on January 20, has said he plans to end US support for Saudi-led forces in Yemen [File: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters]
United States President-elect Joe Biden, who will be inaugurated on January 20, has said he plans to end US support for Saudi-led forces in Yemen [File: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters]
11 Jan 2021

United States lawmakers are calling on President-elect Joe Biden to overturn the Trump administration’s decision to label Yemen’s Houthi rebels a “foreign terrorist organization”, slamming it as “short-sighted” and “a death sentence” for millions of people already reeling from years of war.

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Gregory Meeks said the designation announced by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo early on Monday “endangers the lives of the Yemeni people”.

“The Trump Administration has yet to learn that they can’t sanction their way out of a civil war,” Meeks said in a statement on Monday, denouncing what he described as the politicisation of the US’s sanction authorities.

Political observers and aid groups had anticipated that President Donald Trump’s outgoing administration would designate the Houthis – a rebel group that controls large swaths of Yemen’s territory – a “foreign terrorist organization” before Biden takes office on January 20.

The Trump administration has pursued a “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran and its allies in the region, including the Houthis, who are aligned with Tehran.

In his statement, Pompeo said the move aims to hold the group “accountable for its terrorist acts, including cross-border attacks threatening civilian populations, infrastructure, and commercial shipping”.

 

“The designations are also intended to advance efforts to achieve a peaceful, sovereign, and united Yemen that is both free from Iranian interference and at peace with its neighbors,” Pompeo said.

However, Peter Salisbury, a Yemen analyst at the International Crisis Group (ICG), said the designation does little to stem the Houthis’ activities and risks “collectively punishing” Yemenis.

In a series of tweets late on Sunday, Salisbury said the ICG has analysed the arguments for the designation; namely, that the sanctions “will weaken them [the Houthis] financially and convince their supporters they have no long-term viability”, while having limited general economic effects.

“Our research and analysis suggests otherwise,” Salisbury wrote. “Because if the impact of this designation is half as bad as has been predicted it is millions of ordinary Yemenis who are struggling to eat who will pay the price, while already distant prospects of peace slip away.”

Humanitarian organisations also cautioned the move could complicate their ability to aid civilians living in Houthi-controlled areas.

Scott Paul, Oxfam America’s humanitarian policy lead, described the US decision as “a counter-productive and dangerous policy that will put innocent lives at risk”.

He said in a statement: “This designation will not help to resolve the conflict or provide justice for the violations and abuses committed during the war; it will only compound the crisis for millions of Yemenis fighting for their survival.”

‘Hamstring’ Biden’s administration

Yemen’s war broke out in late 2014 when the Houthis seized much of the country, including the capital, Sanaa.

The conflict escalated in March 2015 when Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates assembled a US-backed military coalition in an attempt to restore the government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.

What Saudi leaders thought would be a quick military intervention has turned into a protracted conflict that caused the spread of disease, destroyed much of the country’s infrastructure and pushed millions of people to the brink of starvation.

Both sides have been accused of war crimes during the fighting that has killed tens of thousands of people.

Biden has pledged to “end US support for Saudi Arabia’s war in Yemen” when he takes office.

Danny Postel, assistant director of the Center for International and Area Studies at Northwestern University, told Al Jazeera the point of the designation appears to be “to monkey-wrench and hamstring the Biden administration to make it difficult for it to reverse course and undo the massive damage of the Trump years”.

Humanitarian crisis

Meanwhile, the United Nations warned the US move is “likely to have serious humanitarian and political repercussions” and expressed concern that it may have a “detrimental impact on efforts to resume the political process in Yemen, as well as to polarise even more the positions of the parties to the conflict”.

Already in November, the global body had warned Yemen was in “imminent danger” of experiencing the world’s worst famine in decades – and US lawmakers said on Monday that they fear the Houthi designation will worsen the situation.

Democratic Senator Chris Murphy, a frequent critic of US support for Saudi-led forces in Yemen who has tried to enact legislation to get Trump to end that assistance, said Monday that the move “is a death sentence for thousands of Yemenis”.

“It will cut off humanitarian aid, make peace talks nearly impossible, and empower Iran. Biden should reverse this policy on day one.”

Republican Senator Todd Young also criticised the decision and said he looked forward to working with Biden and his team “to overturn this misguided decision”.

Source : Al Jazeera

Related

More from News

Biden gets second COVID jab as US ramps up vaccinations

President-elect Joe Biden on Monday received his second dose of the coronavirus vaccine, three weeks after getting his first one with television cameras rolling in an attempt to to reassure the American public that the inoculations are safe [Tom Brenner/Reuters]

US designates Cuba as ‘state sponsor of terrorism’

People buy vegetables at a street stall in Havana, Cuba on December 29, 2020 [File: Stringer/Reuters[

Iran, South Korea discuss frozen funds as vessel remains seized

The South Korean-flagged tanker seized by Iranian forces is seen in Gulf waters [IRGC/WANA via Reuters]

Turkey says maritime talks with Greece to resume on January 25

Turkish and Greek warships collided in August while shadowing Turkey's Oruc Reis vessel [File: Reuters]
Most Read

Trump’s speech that ‘incited’ Capitol violence: Full transcript

Trump is facing the imminent prospect of becoming the first US president to be impeached twice [Jim Bourg/Reuters]

FBI warns of armed protests leading up to Biden swearing in

Members of the National Guard stand outside of the US Capitol building in Washington, DC [Sarah Silbiger/Bloomberg]

A ‘bad sign’: World leaders and officials blast Twitter Trump ban

Citing the danger of inciting further acts of violence, on January 8 Twitter suspended United States President Donald Trump's account [File: Jim Bourg/Reuters]

Whether Trump ‘incited’ Capitol riot is in eye of the beholder

Trump faces political accusations of 'inciting' the Capitol riot, but the bar is much higher for him to be held legally responsible [Jim Bourg/Reuters]