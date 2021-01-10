Live
News

‘Countrywide blackout’ plunges Pakistan into darkness

Pakistan’s national power grid breaks down, leaving tens of millions of people in darkness.

People are silhouetted on vehicle headlights on a dark street during widespread power outages in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, on Sunday, January 10, 2021 [Anjum Naveed/ AP]
People are silhouetted on vehicle headlights on a dark street during widespread power outages in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, on Sunday, January 10, 2021 [Anjum Naveed/ AP]
10 Jan 2021

A breakdown in Pakistan’s national power grid plunged the country into darkness on Saturday night, according to officials, leaving tens of millions of people without electricity in all main cities including the capital, Islamabad.

The electricity distribution system in the nation of more than 210 million people is a complex and delicate web, and a problem in one section of the grid can lead to cascading breakdowns countrywide.

“A countrywide blackout has been caused by a sudden plunge in the frequency in the power transmission system,” Energy Minister Omar Ayub Khan said on Twitter.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Energy said the incident was caused by a fault in southern Pakistan at 11:41pm local time on Saturday (18:41 GMT).

The blackout is one of the worst that the country has experienced and cities affected include the economic hub, Karachi, and the country’s second-largest city, Lahore.

Khan said power was being restored to cities in phases, starting with Islamabad.

Netblocks, which monitors internet outages said internet connectivity in the country “collapsed” as a result of the outage.

Connectivity was at “62 percent of ordinary levels,” it said in a tweet.

In 2015, an apparent rebel attack on a key power line plunged around 80 percent of Pakistan into darkness.

That blackout caused electricity to be cut in major cities nationwide, including Islamabad and even affected one of the country’s international airports.

Source : News Agencies
More from News

Australia, US, UK, Canada condemn Hong Kong mass arrests

Former Democratic Party legislators Andrew Wan, left, Lam Cheuk-ting, second left, and Helena Wong, right, attend a news conference after being released on bail in Hong Kong, Friday, January 8, 2021 [Kin Cheung/ AP]

Body parts, debris found at Indonesian plane crash site

Indonesian rescue members carry what is believed to be the remains of the Sriwijaya Air plane flight SJ 182 which crashed into the sea, at Jakarta International Container Terminal port in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 10, 2021 [Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana/ Reuters]

Pompeo lifts curbs on official US contacts with Taiwan

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's announcement comes less than two weeks before President-elect Joe Biden is set to take office [File: Jacquelyn Martin/Reuters]

Momentum builds to impeach Trump as more Capitol rioters arrested

Supporters of US President Donald Trump, including a man identified by the FBI as Jacob Anthony Chansleya were among rioters who breached the US Capitol [File: Saul Loeb/AFP]
Most Read

Beyond Capitol riot, Trump voter fraud claims leave their mark

Supporters of President Donald Trump take part in a rally to protest against the results of the election in Washington, DC on December 12 [Jonathan Ernst/Reuters]

Trump’s incitement, plan to skip inauguration recalls Civil War

A supporter of President Donald Trump carried a Confederate flag into the Senate wing of the US Capitol building on January 6 [Mike Theiler/Reuters]

Faith over pandemic: Thousands of pilgrims gather in Manila

Filipino pilgrims believe that touching the image of the Black Nazarene, or simply being in its presence, can heal the sick or deliver good fortune [Ted Aljibe/AFP]

National carriers announce resumption of Qatar-Saudi air travel

Qatar Airways announced the resumption of flights to three Saudi cities next week [File: Reuters]