Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

Algerian president returns to Germany for COVID-related treatment

Abdelmadjid Tebboune says he might undergo minor surgery for a complication in his foot following a COVID infection.

Aged 75 and a heavy smoker, Tebboune spent two months in hospital in Germany last year for treatment of COVID-19 [File: Ryad Kramdi/AFP]
Aged 75 and a heavy smoker, Tebboune spent two months in hospital in Germany last year for treatment of COVID-19 [File: Ryad Kramdi/AFP]
10 Jan 2021

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has flown back to Germany for treatment in hospital for complications in his foot resulting from a coronavirus infection, according to the presidency.

The treatment “was not medically urgent” and should have taken place during Tebboune’s last stay in Germany, the presidency on Sunday said in a statement.

Tebboune postponed the treatment at the time because of some obligations that prompted him to return home on December 29, it said.

Aged 75 and a heavy smoker, Tebboune was hospitalised in Germany on October 28, and Algerian authorities later announced he had COVID-19.

The name of the clinic caring for him in Germany was never announced and he spoke to the nation only shortly before his return in December after approximately two months of absence.

Speaking to state television on Sunday, Tebboune said he might undergo surgery on his foot during his treatment.

“There may be a minor surgery. My return to Germany was previously planned. The period of my absence from the country will be short, God willing,” he said.

“I will be following state issues with officials on a daily basis.”

He was elected president in December, months after former President Abdelaziz Bouteflika was pushed from power in April 2019 by pro-democracy demonstrators and the army chief after 20 years at the helm.

Tebboune won office in a vote that was widely boycotted, with an official turnout of less than 40 percent.

The rallies demanding sweeping political reforms were only suspended when the coronavirus pandemic struck.

Tebboune’s initial convalescence in Germany had reminded many Algerians of octogenarian Bouteflika’s frequent hospitalisations abroad.

Upon his return to the country in December, Tebboune appeared to have regained weight and looked in reasonable health.

He had suggested that he had nearly recovered, but was seen wearing a brace on his right foot.

Source : News Agencies

Related

More from News

Palestinians expect jabs in March, accuse Israel of shirking duty

An elderly Palestinian sits with mask and latex gloves outside a closed shop in the centre of the flashpoint city of Hebron in the occupied West Bank [File: Hazem Bader/AFP]

Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt talks on mega-dam break down, again

Tensions have been high in the Nile basin ever since Ethiopia broke ground on the dam in 2011 [File: Eduardo Soteras/AFP]

Japarov on course to win landslide victory in Kyrgyzstan election

Protests which erupted last October sprung Japarov from jail to the prime minister's chair and culminated in him assuming the interim presidency before he ran for the permanent role [File: Vladimir Pirogov/Reuters]

Far-right groups celebrating Capitol riot as ‘revolution’: Expert

Supporters of President Donald Trump demonstrate on the second floor of the US Capitol near the entrance to the Senate on January 6, 2021 [File: Mike Theiler/Reuters]
Most Read

Trump must ‘go away as soon as possible’, says Republican senator

US President Donald Trump has been widely criticised for inciting his supporters who rioted on Capitol Hill on January 6 [File: Cheriss May/Reuters]

Families, friends of Indonesia plane crash passengers await news

Indonesian rescue workers carry debris of Sriwijaya Air flight SJ-182, which crashed into the sea [Willy Kurniawan/Reuters]

Beyond Capitol riot, Trump voter fraud claims leave their mark

Supporters of President Donald Trump take part in a rally to protest against the results of the election in Washington, DC on December 12 [Jonathan Ernst/Reuters]

Pompeo lifts curbs on official US contacts with Taiwan

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's announcement comes less than two weeks before President-elect Joe Biden is set to take office [File: Jacquelyn Martin/Reuters]