Live
News|Death Penalty

US appeals court reverses order to delay woman’s execution

Decision allows for future hearings to decide the fate of the only woman on US federal death row, Lisa Montgomery.

Lisa Montgomery, a federal prison inmate scheduled for execution, poses at the Federal Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas, in an undated photograph [File: Lawyers for Lisa Montgomery/Handout via Reuters]
Lisa Montgomery, a federal prison inmate scheduled for execution, poses at the Federal Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas, in an undated photograph [File: Lawyers for Lisa Montgomery/Handout via Reuters]
1 Jan 2021

A United States federal appeals court on Friday reversed an order that vacated the January 11 execution of the only woman on federal death row, but allowed for further hearings that could cause the execution date to be delayed.

The ruling, handed down by a three-judge panel on the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, concluded that a lower court judge erred when he vacated Lisa Montgomery’s execution date in an order last week.

US District Court Judge Randolph Moss had ruled that the Justice Department’s Federal Bureau of Prisons unlawfully rescheduled Montgomery’s execution for January 12 – and he vacated that decision.

Montgomery had been scheduled to be put to death at the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute, Indiana, in December, but Moss delayed the execution after her lawyers contracted COVID-19 after visiting her.

Montgomery’s lawyers had asked him to extend a deadline to file a clemency petition.

Friday’s appeals court ruling allowed a request for a rehearing to be submitted before January 2, according to the court filing hosted on The Death Penalty Information Center’s (DPIC) website.

Robert Dunham, the DPIC’s executive director, said on Twitter that Montgomery’s lawyers intended to seek a rehearing on aspects of the case, which means a January 11 execution may not take place.

Further legal issues must be resolved by courts before the execution can occur, Dunham noted.

That includes Montgomery’s claim that a provision of the Federal Death Penalty Act requires procedures surrounding federal executions follow the law of the state in which the crime took place.

Montgomery was convicted of killing 23-year-old Bobbie Jo Stinnett in the northwest Missouri town of Skidmore in December 2004.

Missouri law requires a 90-day notice of execution and only allows one execution a month, though there are federal executions scheduled on January 14 and 15, Dunham said on Twitter.

 

Moss, the District Court judge, concluded that under his order the Federal Bureau of Prisons could not even reschedule Montgomery’s execution until at least January 1, but the appeals panel disagreed, The Associated Press reported.

Meaghan VerGow, a lawyer for Montgomery, said her legal team would ask for the full appeals court to review the case and said Montgomery should not be executed on January 12.

In 2004, Montgomery used a rope to strangle Stinnett, who was eight months pregnant, and then cut the baby girl from the womb with a kitchen knife, authorities said. She took the child with her and attempted to pass the girl off as her own, prosecutors said.

US President Donald Trump’s administration re-started federal executions after a 17-year hiatus in 2020, putting 10 prisoners to death last year.

There are three federal executions scheduled for January.

President-elect Joe Biden opposes the death penalty and his spokesman, TJ Ducklo, has said he would work to end its use.

But Biden has not said whether he will halt federal executions after he takes office January 20.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies

Related

More from News

Peru farmworkers lift roadblock as gov’t talks begin

Agricultural workers clashed with riot police during a protest demanding higher incomes in Viru, 510km (317 miles) north of Lima, on December 30, 2020 [Gian Mazco/AFP]

Trump administration adds Cuban bank to US restricted list

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused Banco Financiero International SA of having ties to the Cuban military and using its profits to fund 'interference' in Venezuela [File: Jacquelyn Martin/Pool via AFP]

Iran tells IAEA it plans to enrich uranium to up to 20 percent

Iran has recently been enriching uranium up to 4.5 percent [File: Leonhard Foeger/Reuters]

Yellen earned millions in speaking fees from Wall St, tech firms

Janet Yellen's speaking fees over the past two years were included in financial disclosure forms as part of her nomination to become the next US Treasury secretary [File: Andrew Harnik/AP Photo]
Most Read

What will Cuba’s new single currency mean for the island?

Cuba's decision to end its longtime dual currency policy is likely to be a painful transition for many Cubans, especially those forced to exchange valuable convertible pesos to less valuable Cuban pesos [File: Ramon Espinosa/AP Photo]

Ancient Egypt: A pyramid scheme that worked

The Great Pyramides of Cheops, Chephren and Mycerinus are seen on February 9, 2006 in Giza, Cairo, Egypt. [Photo by Marco Di Lauro/Getty Images]

In blow to Trump, US Congress overrides defence bill veto

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump walk off Air Force One after arriving at Andrews Air Force base, Maryland on December 31, 2020 [Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP]

Trump faces resistance from post-presidency Florida neighbours

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, December 24, 2019 [File: Leah Millis/Reuters]