Live
News

Many killed in southern Algeria road accident

Twenty killed in crash which took place near Tamanrasset, a transit point for African migrants seeking to go to Europe.

1 Jan 2021

Twenty people, mostly African nationals, have died when a vehicle carrying them overturned in southern Algeria, its state media citing the country’s civil protection agency said.

Eleven people on board the vehicle were also injured in the accident near Ain Amguel town in the desert province of Tamanrasset, 2,000km (1,250 miles) from the capital, Algiers, state news agency APS reported on Friday.

Tamanrasset, located near the borders with Mali and Niger, is regarded as a transit point for African migrants seeking to go to Europe.

Among those killed were 19 African nationals, including children, and the Algerian driver of the pick-up truck, which was destroyed in the accident, said the agency on its Facebook page.

The cause of the accident is not clear yet.

The injured were given first aid at the scene of the accident before being transferred to a hospital.

In recent years, Algeria has seen an influx of sub-Saharan migrants, many pouring across the country’s southern border.

The civil protection agency urged drivers to respect traffic rules in Algeria, where more than 3,000 people were killed on the roads in 2019, according to official figures.

Source : News Agencies

Related

More from News

Ethiopian troops killed dozens following musician murder: Report

Members of the Oromo community march in St Paul, Minnesota, on July 8, 2020, in protest over the death of musician Hachalu Hundessa [File: Brandon Bell/Getty Images/AFP]

Egypt summons Ethiopia diplomat over Nile dam remarks

Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan have held talks since 2011 but failed to reach a deal on filling the dam [File: AFP]

Small firms: Little engines that could save the global economy

Eugenia Santome managed to keep all of her employees at BeWe Home working even amid the pandemic [File: Natalie Alcoba/Al Jazeera]

Qatar’s ‘Superman’ Al-Attiyah eyes fourth Dakar title in Saudi

Al-Attiyah, 50, won the reincarnated race in 2011, 2015 and 2019 [Christina Assi/AFP]
Most Read

Ancient Egypt: A pyramid scheme that worked

The Great Pyramides of Cheops, Chephren and Mycerinus are seen on February 9, 2006 in Giza, Cairo, Egypt. [Photo by Marco Di Lauro/Getty Images]

Trump faces resistance from post-presidency Florida neighbours

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, December 24, 2019 [File: Leah Millis/Reuters]

Iran implicates UK firm, US base in Germany in Soleimani killing

Iran signals stepping up legal efforts on accountability for slain general before his death anniversary [File: Thaier al-Sudani/Reuters]

‘My home is destroyed’: Silwan residents face new demolitions

An Israeli court has ruled that the Rajabi family must leave its home in Baten-el Hawa [Ibrahim Husseini/Al Jazeera]