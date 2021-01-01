Live
News|Politics

Mali charges prominent figures with ‘attempted coup’

Six individuals, including a former prime minister, charged with seeking to mount a coup, their lawyers say.

Mali underwent a coup in August last year [File: Moussa Kalapo/EPA]
Mali underwent a coup in August last year [File: Moussa Kalapo/EPA]
1 Jan 2021

Malian authorities have charged six prominent figures, including a former prime minister, with seeking to mount a coup in August last year, their lawyers said.

The public prosecutor’s office in the capital Bamako said in a statement on Thursday that six people were under investigation for “plotting against the government, criminal association, insulting the head of state and complicity”.

A group of lawyers defending the six said the individuals, who include Boubou Cisse, the last prime minister before the August move, had been charged with an “attempted coup”.

“All of those charged are civilian figures with no established connection to anyone in the military,” they said.

Five of the six have been detained in custody, except for Cisse whose whereabouts are unknown, the public prosecutor said.

Apart from Cisse, those charged include his half-brother Aguibou Tall, who runs an agency connected with telecommunications, and Mohamed Youssouf Bathily, a campaigner and radio presenter popular among young Malians and whose stage name is Ras Bath.

The others are Vital Robert Diop, director of Mali’s Pari Mutuel Urbain (PMI), an agency that is in charge of gambling on horse races, and two senior financial officials, Mamadou Kone and Souleymane Kansaye.

Another person who was arrested earlier, but later released, is the secretary of the president’s office, Sekou Traore, who holds the ranks of a magistrate and minister.

His case has been referred to the prosecutor general to the Supreme Court, the public prosecutor said. Cisse denied on December 23 having any involvement with any alleged plot.

The allegations came during a period of turbulence in the African nation following the removal of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita by army officers on August 18.

Threatened by international sanctions, the military rulers handed power to a caretaker institution which is supposed to last for up to 18 months until elections are held.

But disenchantment at the slow pace of reforms is growing, increased by accusations that figures with army links dominate the transitional government.

In its statement, the prosecutor’s office did not use the term “attempted coup” as the lawyers did.

It alleged there had been deeds that “harmed domestic security” and serious evidence of a “criminal enterprise” and “actions to sabotage” initiatives taken by the transitional authorities.

On Monday, security sources said a number of people had been detained on December 21, while the prosecutor’s office said a “preliminary inquiry” had been opened “relating to violations of state security”.

In the run-up to their arrest, social media posts said there had been a scheme to “destabilise” Mali’s post-coup transitional institutions.

Mali, an impoverished landlocked country in the heart of the Sahel, is notoriously volatile. The August 18 coup was the fourth since the nation gained independence from France in 1960.

It came after weeks of escalating protests against Keita, who had become unpopular over perceived corruption and failures to roll back an armed rebellion that has claimed thousands of lives since 2012 and forced hundreds to flee their homes.

Source : AFP

Related

More from News

Why African descendants are moving to Africa

A couple are seen walking away from the monument of 'Point of No Return' at the historic slave port of Ouidah, Benin, July 18, 2019. The 400-year anniversary of the first slave boat to arrive in America from Africa has caused a rush of interest in heritage tourism in West Africa, as descendants of slaves from America, the Caribbean and Europe visit ancient sites to delve into a dark and often hidden past. Picture taken July 18, 2019. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

‘We are one and free’: Australia amends national anthem

Cricket teams line up during a ceremony honouring Indigenous Australians before a match between Australia and India in Sydney [File: Loren Elliott/Reuters]

North Korea’s Kim marks New Year with visit to family tomb

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits Kumsusan Palace of Sun in Pyongyang to pay respects to his father and grandfather [Korean Central News Agency/via Reuters]

‘Blood generation’: Artist Taloi Havini on Bougainville’s pain

Blood Generation (Sami and the mine, 1- 3), 2009, digital print [Courtesy of Taloi Havini and Stuart Miller]
Most Read

Ancient Egypt: A pyramid scheme that worked

The Great Pyramides of Cheops, Chephren and Mycerinus are seen on February 9, 2006 in Giza, Cairo, Egypt. [Photo by Marco Di Lauro/Getty Images]

Trump faces resistance from post-presidency Florida neighbours

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, December 24, 2019 [File: Leah Millis/Reuters]

Iran implicates UK firm, US base in Germany in Soleimani killing

Iran signals stepping up legal efforts on accountability for slain general before his death anniversary [File: Thaier al-Sudani/Reuters]

Four years after divisive Brexit vote, UK formally leaves the EU

The relationship between London and Brussels will now be reset under the terms of the recently concluded Trade and Cooperation Agreement [File: Kenzo Tribouillard/AFP]