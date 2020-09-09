Live
News|Crime

Danish convict admits to murdering Swedish journalist Kim Wall

Peter Madsen, who is serving a life sentence for Wall’s murder, admits crime for first time in documentary.

Wall, an award-winning reporter, had boarded Masden's submarine to interview the eccentric and self-taught engineer [Angela Weiss/AFP]
Wall, an award-winning reporter, had boarded Masden's submarine to interview the eccentric and self-taught engineer [Angela Weiss/AFP]
9 Sep 2020

Peter Madsen, who was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Swedish journalist Kim Wall on board his homemade submarine, has admitted to the crime for the first time in a documentary.

The 49-year-old inventor, who was interviewed over the phone, answered “Yes” when asked by a journalist whether he killed the 30-year-old woman who was interviewing him in August 2017.

“There is only one who is guilty, and that is me,” Madsen said in the documentary broadcast on Wednesday.

During his trial, Madsen had insisted that Wall’s death was an accident on his submarine, but he admitted to chopping up her corpse and throwing her body parts into the sea.

Wall, an award-winning reporter, had boarded the submarine to interview the eccentric and self-taught engineer for an article she was writing.

“Apart from August 10, 2017, I’ve never done anything to anyone,” Madsen said in the documentary series called Secret Recordings with Peter Madsen.

Only the first episode has aired so far.

The series is based on more than 20 hours of phone calls recorded between a journalist and Madsen without his knowledge.

Madsen later authorised the journalist to use the recordings for the documentary.

An autopsy report presented during the trial concluded that Wall probably died from suffocation or having her throat slit, but the decomposed state of her body meant examiners could not determine the exact cause of death.

Madsen was convicted of murder and sexual assault in April 2018.

Source : News Agencies
More from News

UAE to launch spacecraft to moon in 2024, tweets PM

If successful in 2024, the UAE could become the fourth nation to land a spacecraft on the moon [File: Christopher Pike/Reuters]

Saudi Arabia says it took down ‘terrorist cell’ trained by Iran

Sunni Muslim Saudi Arabia and Shia clerical state Iran are locked in several proxy wars in the region [File: Hassan Ammar/AP Photo]

Illicit money flows from Africa near $89bn, UN study says

Tackling illicit flows is a priority for the UN, whose General Assembly adopted a resolution on this in 2018.

Nagorno-Karabakh battles continue for a third day: Live news

The clashes between the two former Soviet republics, which fought a war in the 1990s, were the latest flare-up of a long-running conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh [Azerbaijan's defence ministry via Anadolu] (Anadolou)
Most Read

Amnesty to halt work in India after its bank account ‘frozen’

Amnesty accused the government of running an "incessant witch hunt" against human rights organisations [File: Carlos Jass/Reuters]

More troops killed as clashes rage in Nagorno-Karabakh

Threat to evacuate US diplomats from Iraq raises fear of war

A US marine supervises his squad as they provide watch security at the US embassy compound in Baghdad, Iraq [File: Kyle C Talbot via Reuters]

Nagorno-Karabakh battles rage for second day: Live news

An image grab taken from a video on the official website of the Azerbaijani defence ministry on September 28 allegedly shows Azerbaijani artillery strike towards the positions of fighters from Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia [Handout via Azerbaijani Defence Ministry /AFP]