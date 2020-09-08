Live
News|Racism

Norway woman on trial for staging attacks blamed on anti-racists

Partner of populist minister accused of targeting own family and vandalising home while blaming activist theatre troupe.

A picture taken on December 6, 2018, shows the word 'rascist' tagged on the house of the former Norwegian Minister of Justice Tor Mikkel Wara [Cornelius Poppe/NTB scanpix/AFP]
A picture taken on December 6, 2018, shows the word 'rascist' tagged on the house of the former Norwegian Minister of Justice Tor Mikkel Wara [Cornelius Poppe/NTB scanpix/AFP]
8 Sep 2020

The partner of Norway’s former justice minister is on trial, accused of staging attacks against the couple and blaming an anti-racist theatre troupe.     

In the extraordinary case, Laila Anita Bertheussen, who is a member of a right-wing anti-immigration party, is accused of vandalising her own family home and threatening her relatives on several occasions, making it appear as though the Black Box theatre group was to blame.

On Tuesday, the first day of her trial in an Oslo court, the 55-year-old pleaded innocent.

In December 2018, Bertheussen filed a complaint against Black Box for showing pictures of the homes of several politicians – including theirs – as part of a play aimed at demonstrating who was profiting from a more segregated and racist Norway.

Around the same time, a series of attacks began against the couple.

Among other things, their home was vandalised in December 2018. A swastika and the word “racist” were drawn on their house and car, and the vehicle was set ablaze outside the building in mid-March.

Police later concluded that Bertheussen was responsible for those acts and for sending a threatening letter to another couple in the Progress Party.

Bertheussen faces up to 16 years in prison if found guilty of attacks against democracy.

“The goal was to make believe that someone from the play or who sympathises with it was behind these acts,” prosecutor Marit Formo argued.

The scandal prompted Bertheussen’s partner, Tor Mikkel Wara of the populist Progress Party, to resign as justice minister in March 2019. He is due to testify in the case.

The unusual scandal has garnered broad attention in Norway and the trial was broadcast live on the main television channels.

Norway’s conservative Prime Minister Erna Solberg was herself accused of trying to curb freedom of expression at the time of the vandalism, when she blamed the theatre troupe for contributing to a tougher climate for politicians in Norway.

The trial is scheduled to last nine weeks.

Source : AFP
More from News

UAE to launch spacecraft to moon in 2024, tweets PM

If successful in 2024, the UAE could become the fourth nation to land a spacecraft on the moon [File: Christopher Pike/Reuters]

Saudi Arabia says it took down ‘terrorist cell’ trained by Iran

Sunni Muslim Saudi Arabia and Shia clerical state Iran are locked in several proxy wars in the region [File: Hassan Ammar/AP Photo]

Illicit money flows from Africa near $89bn, UN study says

Tackling illicit flows is a priority for the UN, whose General Assembly adopted a resolution on this in 2018.

Nagorno-Karabakh battles continue for a third day: Live news

The clashes between the two former Soviet republics, which fought a war in the 1990s, were the latest flare-up of a long-running conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh [Azerbaijan's defence ministry via Anadolu] (Anadolou)
Most Read

Amnesty to halt work in India after its bank account ‘frozen’

Amnesty accused the government of running an "incessant witch hunt" against human rights organisations [File: Carlos Jass/Reuters]

More troops killed as clashes rage in Nagorno-Karabakh

Threat to evacuate US diplomats from Iraq raises fear of war

A US marine supervises his squad as they provide watch security at the US embassy compound in Baghdad, Iraq [File: Kyle C Talbot via Reuters]

Nagorno-Karabakh battles rage for second day: Live news

An image grab taken from a video on the official website of the Azerbaijani defence ministry on September 28 allegedly shows Azerbaijani artillery strike towards the positions of fighters from Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia [Handout via Azerbaijani Defence Ministry /AFP]