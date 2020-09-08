Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

First COVID-19 cases confirmed in Jordan camp for Syrian refugees

People who were in contact with the two infected refugees are being tested and isolated, according to the UNHCR.

Palestinian refugees wait in front of the Amman New Camp health centre to register their names to get medication amid concerns over the spread of coronavirus in Amman [File: Muhammad Hamed/Reuters]
Palestinian refugees wait in front of the Amman New Camp health centre to register their names to get medication amid concerns over the spread of coronavirus in Amman [File: Muhammad Hamed/Reuters]
8 Sep 2020

The UN refugee agency said on Tuesday it confirmed two coronavirus cases in the Azraq camp for Syrian refugees in Jordan, which is home to more than 40,000 people who have fled their country’s civil war.

They are the first infections to be detected among Syrians living in refugee camps in Jordan. The UNHCR said the two patients were transferred to quarantine facilities after testing positive late Monday, and their neighbours have been isolated as more testing is carried out.

“It is a reminder that everyone has been affected by this epidemic, and solutions must be addressed through international solidarity and cooperation,” UNHCR said in a statement.

UNHCR spokesman Mohammad Hawari said the two patients were transferred to an isolation centre on the Dead Sea. Those who were living with them, as well as their neighbours, were moved to an “isolation zone” inside the camp, and everyone who had contact with them is being tested.

Hawari added the camp hospital has 14 beds designated for patients with COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. But he said officials are concerned the virus could easily spread among the crowded population.

Azraq is home to about 40,000 Syrian refugees, while the larger Zaatari camp in Jordan houses around 80,000. Jordan hosts a total of more than 650,000 Syrian refugees, most of whom live outside of camps. At least four Syrian refugees living outside the camps in Jordan have tested positive, with three of them recovering.

To date, the kingdom has reported 2,478 coronavirus cases and 17 related deaths.

More than 5.5 million Syrians have fled the country since the war broke out in 2011, with most settling in neighbouring countries where they often live in close quarters and struggle to make ends meet. Coronavirus lockdowns have taken a heavy toll on the region’s economies, making it even harder for refugees to find work.

Experts and aid agencies have warned of potentially catastrophic outbreaks in the world’s refugee camps, where sanitation is often poor and social distancing is nearly impossible.

More than 70 million people worldwide have fled their homes because of war and unrest, and up to 10 million live in refugee camps and informal settlements.

Source : Al Jazeera, News Agencies
More from News

UAE to launch spacecraft to moon in 2024, tweets PM

If successful in 2024, the UAE could become the fourth nation to land a spacecraft on the moon [File: Christopher Pike/Reuters]

Saudi Arabia says it took down ‘terrorist cell’ trained by Iran

Sunni Muslim Saudi Arabia and Shia clerical state Iran are locked in several proxy wars in the region [File: Hassan Ammar/AP Photo]

Illicit money flows from Africa near $89bn, UN study says

Tackling illicit flows is a priority for the UN, whose General Assembly adopted a resolution on this in 2018.

Nagorno-Karabakh battles continue for a third day: Live news

The clashes between the two former Soviet republics, which fought a war in the 1990s, were the latest flare-up of a long-running conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh [Azerbaijan's defence ministry via Anadolu] (Anadolou)
Most Read

Amnesty to halt work in India after its bank account ‘frozen’

Amnesty accused the government of running an "incessant witch hunt" against human rights organisations [File: Carlos Jass/Reuters]

More troops killed as clashes rage in Nagorno-Karabakh

Threat to evacuate US diplomats from Iraq raises fear of war

A US marine supervises his squad as they provide watch security at the US embassy compound in Baghdad, Iraq [File: Kyle C Talbot via Reuters]

Nagorno-Karabakh battles rage for second day: Live news

An image grab taken from a video on the official website of the Azerbaijani defence ministry on September 28 allegedly shows Azerbaijani artillery strike towards the positions of fighters from Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia [Handout via Azerbaijani Defence Ministry /AFP]