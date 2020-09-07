Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

Exhausted Indian doctors battle surging coronavirus cases

India’s total cases crossed 4.2 million on Monday, overtaking Brazil as the second worst-hit country after the US.

7 Sep 2020

Doctors at one of the largest private COVID-19 facilities in the Indian capital said they are exhausted and facing staff shortages after nearly six months of relentless work.

India’s total cases of the novel coronavirus crossed 4.2 million on Monday, overtaking Brazil as the second-worst-hit country after the United States.

The federal government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given states more freedom to reopen their economies after a three-month shutdown that saw unemployment surge and growth contract by a quarter.

After dipping under 1,000 cases a day, New Delhi is now reporting more than 3,000 a day as the city opens up, including restarting its metro system on Monday for the first time since March.

Hospitals in the capital are under additional pressure as patients from other states travel into the city to seek better healthcare.

200905060437264

At the Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital, the 32-bed COVID-19 intensive care unit (ICU) is full. Patients showing signs of recovery are quickly moved to other wards to free up ventilators.

“Everyone is mentally exhausted,” said Ronak Mankodi, a doctor at the ICU. “It requires continuous levels of attention and care.”

‘We are exhausted’

Arun Dewan, the hospital’s critical care director, said one of the greatest challenges was resting his staff after gruelling two-week rotations exposed to the virus.

“We only have a handful of people we can rotate in,” he said.

Data from the Indian Medical Association (IMA), that represents 350,000 doctors across the country, showed almost 200 doctors have died from the coronavirus.

“Most of them are above 50 and have [pre-existing] conditions,” said RV Asokan, the IMA’s general secretary. The mortality rate for its members was about 8 percent, he said, higher than for the general population.

Family doctors, the first point of contact for patients, are particularly at risk.

“Triaging and physical distancing are a challenge,” Asokan said. “It is also possible their viral load is more.”

One doctor in the Delhi ICU, Sunil Khandelwal, is on his fourth rotation. During his second, he caught the virus and was admitted to the hospital.

“I was also scared like the patients,” he said.

200904132435543

Though he did not require oxygen or a ventilator, he said the experience left him depressed, but he had little time to rest before returning to work.

“We are exhausted by this, but the cases are exponentially rising, that’s why we are [working],” Khandelwal said. “We are doctors and we have to do this.”

The death toll in India is 71,642, compared with nearly 193,000 in the US and 126,000 in Brazil.

India said its rising infections also reflect higher rates of testing and that high recovery rates show its strategy of testing, tracing and treatment is working.

Source : Reuters
More from News

Scientist behind Sputnik V vaccine defends Russian strategy

Alexander Gintsburg, director of the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, speaks during an interview with Reuters in Moscow, Russia September 24, 2020 [Tatyana Makeyeva/Reuters]

UAE to launch spacecraft to moon in 2024, tweets PM

If successful in 2024, the UAE could become the fourth nation to land a spacecraft on the moon [File: Christopher Pike/Reuters]

Saudi Arabia says it took down ‘terrorist cell’ trained by Iran

Sunni Muslim Saudi Arabia and Shia clerical state Iran are locked in several proxy wars in the region [File: Hassan Ammar/AP Photo]

Illicit money flows from Africa near $89bn, UN study says

Tackling illicit flows is a priority for the UN, whose General Assembly adopted a resolution on this in 2018.
Most Read

Nagorno-Karabakh battles continue for a third day: Live news

The clashes between the two former Soviet republics, which fought a war in the 1990s, were the latest flare-up of a long-running conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh [Azerbaijan's defence ministry via Anadolu] (Anadolou)

Amnesty to halt work in India after its bank account ‘frozen’

Amnesty accused the government of running an "incessant witch hunt" against human rights organisations [File: Carlos Jass/Reuters]

Threat to evacuate US diplomats from Iraq raises fear of war

A US marine supervises his squad as they provide watch security at the US embassy compound in Baghdad, Iraq [File: Kyle C Talbot via Reuters]

More troops killed as clashes rage in Nagorno-Karabakh