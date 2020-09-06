Live
News

US judge halts winding down of 2020 count by Census Bureau

Jurisdictions and rights groups accuse the Trump administration of expediting the process to undercount some groups.

The coronavirus pandemic has thrown the once-decade-count into turmoil [File: LM Otero/AP Photo]
The coronavirus pandemic has thrown the once-decade-count into turmoil [File: LM Otero/AP Photo]
6 Sep 2020

The US Census Bureau must suspend winding down operations, which it has done to expedite the 2020 count of US residents, according to a federal judge’s order. 

US District Judge Lucy Koh in San Jose late on Saturday issued a temporary restraining order against the Census Bureau and the Commerce Department, which oversees the agency. The order stops the Census Bureau from winding down operations until a court hearing is held on September 17.

The Trump administration’s expedited plan aimed to end the once-a-decade headcount of every US resident by the end of September, after the initial timeline was thrown into chaos amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

However, a coalition of cities, counties and civil rights groups have charged that ending the count early would risk officials overlooking minority communities in the census, leading to an inaccurate count.

They say that could be harmful to some communities, as the final census count helps determine how $1.5 trillion in federal funding is distributed and how many congressional seats each state gets in a process known as apportionment.

The parties have demanded the Census Bureau restore a previous plan for finishing the census at the end of October. That date had already been pushed back from the end of July in light of the coronavirus. 

However, the final numbers from the census are legally required to be submitted by December. While the Census Bureau asked Congress for that deadline to be pushed back to next spring, the Republican-controlled Senate has not taken up the request.

The lawsuit further contends the Census Bureau changed the schedule to accommodate a directive by Trump to exclude undocumented residents of the country from the numbers used in redrawing congressional districts.

‘Attempted short-circuiting’

More than a half dozen other lawsuits have been filed in tandem across the country, challenging Trump’s memorandum as unconstitutional and an attempt to limit the power of Hispanics and immigrants of colour during the important apportionment of congressional seats and funding

“The court rightfully recognised the Trump administration’s attempted short-circuiting of our nation’s census as an imminent threat to the completion of a fair and accurate process,” Kristen Clarke, president and executive director of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, one of the groups that brought the San Jose lawsuit, told The Associated Press news agency. 

In her order, Koh wrote that previous court cases had concluded that it is in the public interest that Congress be fairly apportioned and that the federal funds be distributed using an accurate census.

“Thus, the balance of the hardships and public interest tip sharply in Plaintiffs’ favour,” Koh said.

In a message emailed to regional offices and headquarters late on Saturday, the Census Bureau said the statistical agency and the Commerce Department “are obligated to comply with the Court’s Order and are taking immediate steps to do so”. Further guidance would be provided later, the bureau said.

However, a top Census Bureau official said in court papers filed late on Friday that the bureau would not be able to meet its deadline to turn in apportionment numbers at the end of December if the headcount were extended an extra month. 

Associate director Al Fontenot said it would be difficult to bring back census takers who had been laid off if the bureau was forced to go back to the plan that has the headcount ending in October, and that the current crop of census takers had been much more efficient than in past decades, allowing the count to end on the faster timetable.

As of Saturday, more than 86 percent of households have been counted. More than 65 percent of households were counted from self-responses online, by mail or by telephone, and 21 percent of households were counted by census takers who went to households that had not yet answered the questionnaire.

Source : News Agencies
More from News

Scientist behind Sputnik V vaccine defends Russian strategy

Alexander Gintsburg, director of the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, speaks during an interview with Reuters in Moscow, Russia September 24, 2020 [Tatyana Makeyeva/Reuters]

UAE to launch spacecraft to moon in 2024, tweets PM

If successful in 2024, the UAE could become the fourth nation to land a spacecraft on the moon [File: Christopher Pike/Reuters]

Saudi Arabia says it took down ‘terrorist cell’ trained by Iran

Sunni Muslim Saudi Arabia and Shia clerical state Iran are locked in several proxy wars in the region [File: Hassan Ammar/AP Photo]

Illicit money flows from Africa near $89bn, UN study says

Tackling illicit flows is a priority for the UN, whose General Assembly adopted a resolution on this in 2018.
Most Read

Nagorno-Karabakh battles continue for a third day: Live news

The clashes between the two former Soviet republics, which fought a war in the 1990s, were the latest flare-up of a long-running conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh [Azerbaijan's defence ministry via Anadolu] (Anadolou)

Amnesty to halt work in India after its bank account ‘frozen’

Amnesty accused the government of running an "incessant witch hunt" against human rights organisations [File: Carlos Jass/Reuters]

Threat to evacuate US diplomats from Iraq raises fear of war

A US marine supervises his squad as they provide watch security at the US embassy compound in Baghdad, Iraq [File: Kyle C Talbot via Reuters]

More troops killed as clashes rage in Nagorno-Karabakh