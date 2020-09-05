Live
News|Taliban

Taliban team returns to Doha for intra-Afghan peace talks

Negotiations are part of US-Taliban peace deal signed in February in the Qatari capital to end the 19-year conflict.

The delegation's arrival early on Saturday was announced by the Taliban officials [File: Sorin Forcui/Al Jazeera]
The delegation's arrival early on Saturday was announced by the Taliban officials [File: Sorin Forcui/Al Jazeera]
5 Sep 2020

A Taliban delegation has returned to Qatar, paving the way for the start of peace talks with the Afghan government that are expected to take place in the Gulf state.

The delegation’s arrival early on Saturday was announced by Taliban officials, who were speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak to the media.

The negotiations are part of a peace deal the United States signed with the Taliban in February in Doha.

Washington has ramped up pressure on Afghans on both sides of the conflict to get started with their negotiations to decide what a post-war Afghanistan might look like.

The US National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien held a telephone call with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani last week. The US officials have also pressed neighbouring Pakistan to get the Taliban to the table.

Intra-Afghan talks

Relentless delays over the exchange of prisoners – 5,000 held by the Afghan government and 1,000 by the Taliban – have hindered efforts to get intra-Afghan talks started.

In late August, a delegation led by the Taliban’s political office head and the chief negotiator of the February deal with the US, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, visited Pakistan.

While little was revealed about the details of his meetings with Pakistani officials, it is believed he was pressed to get started with intra-Afghan talks.

With many of the Taliban leadership council living in Pakistan, Islamabad has been pressed by Washington to use its influence to push negotiations forward.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has repeatedly said he wants peace talks started and a military solution for Afghanistan is an impossibility.

Pakistani officials reportedly met a second time with Baradar on Friday before his return to Doha, again pressing for a swift start to Afghan peace talks.

US and Afghan officials have said they want to see a reduction in violence in the conflict going into talks with the Taliban, but the group maintains that a ceasefire would only be on the agenda once talks begin.

Washington’s February agreement with the Taliban was reached to allow the exit of US troops after nearly 20 years at war in keeping with a promise President Donald Trump made during the 2016 US election campaign.

The withdrawal, which has already begun, is not dependent on the success of the Afghan negotiations but rather on commitments made by the Taliban to fight armed groups and ensure Afghanistan cannot be used to attack the US or its allies.

Source : News Agencies
More from News

Nagorno-Karabakh clashes continue, prompting emergency UN talks

The clashes have reignited concern over stability in the South Caucasus region, a corridor for pipelines carrying oil and gas to world markets [Reuters]

Scientist behind Sputnik V vaccine defends Russian strategy

Alexander Gintsburg, director of the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, speaks during an interview with Reuters in Moscow, Russia September 24, 2020 [Tatyana Makeyeva/Reuters]

UAE to launch spacecraft to moon in 2024, tweets PM

If successful in 2024, the UAE could become the fourth nation to land a spacecraft on the moon [File: Christopher Pike/Reuters]

Saudi Arabia says it took down ‘terrorist cell’ trained by Iran

Sunni Muslim Saudi Arabia and Shia clerical state Iran are locked in several proxy wars in the region [File: Hassan Ammar/AP Photo]
Most Read

Nagorno-Karabakh battles continue for a third day: Live news

The clashes between the two former Soviet republics, which fought a war in the 1990s, were the latest flare-up of a long-running conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh [Azerbaijan's defence ministry via Anadolu] (Anadolou)

Amnesty to halt work in India after its bank account ‘frozen’

Amnesty accused the government of running an "incessant witch hunt" against human rights organisations [File: Carlos Jass/Reuters]

Threat to evacuate US diplomats from Iraq raises fear of war

A US marine supervises his squad as they provide watch security at the US embassy compound in Baghdad, Iraq [File: Kyle C Talbot via Reuters]

More troops killed as clashes rage in Nagorno-Karabakh