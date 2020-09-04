Live
News

Malian soldiers killed in attack near Mauritania border

At least 10 soldiers killed in the attack in the country’s west, according to the Malian military’s Twitter account.

Four soldiers were killed and 12 others wounded in an ambush on an anti-poaching unit last week [John Kalapo/Getty Images]
Four soldiers were killed and 12 others wounded in an ambush on an anti-poaching unit last week [John Kalapo/Getty Images]
4 Sep 2020

At least 10 Malian soldiers have been killed in a night-time attack in the country’s west near its border with Mauritania.

In Thursday’s attack, the biggest on the military since it staged a coup on August 18, the Malian army mission in Guire suffered deaths, injuries and material damage in the attack on Thursday, according to the Malian military’s Twitter account.

“Reinforcements have been dispatched there,” it said.

The attack comes as Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, the Malian president overthrown in the military coup, was moved to his residence after hospitalisation at a private clinic under the tight security of the military government, according to family members.

The 75-year-old’s health condition was not immediately known and it is unclear if he will be evacuated abroad, though leaders of the military government have said they are open to whatever treatment he needs to get, even if in another country.

The military government, which calls itself the National Committee for the Salvation of the People, is now running Mali under the leadership of Assimi Goita.

They have proposed taking three years to set up a transition to civilian rule.

The country’s longtime political opposition, international community and the West African regional bloc are demanding the military government speed up that transition.

The regional bloc, known as ECOWAS, has cut financial flows to Mali, and neighbouring countries have closed their borders in a bid to step up pressure on the coup leaders.

Attacks on the army have continued, including one last week when four soldiers were killed and 12 others wounded in an ambush on an anti-poaching unit by fighters in central Mali about 25km (15 miles) from Konna, the military said.

Source : AP
More from News

Pakistan, Afghanistan shake hands as they aim to end mistrust

Abdullah and Qureshi struck a conciliatory tone as they backed the peace process [Aamir Qureshi/AFP]

Nagorno-Karabakh clashes continue, prompting emergency UN talks

The clashes have reignited concern over stability in the South Caucasus region, a corridor for pipelines carrying oil and gas to world markets [Reuters]

Scientist behind Sputnik V vaccine defends Russian strategy

Alexander Gintsburg, director of the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, speaks during an interview with Reuters in Moscow, Russia September 24, 2020 [Tatyana Makeyeva/Reuters]

UAE to launch spacecraft to moon in 2024, tweets PM

If successful in 2024, the UAE could become the fourth nation to land a spacecraft on the moon [File: Christopher Pike/Reuters]
Most Read

Azerbaijan-Armenia clashes over Nagorno-Karabakh escalate: Live

The clashes between the two former Soviet republics, which fought a war in the 1990s, were the latest flare-up of a long-running conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh [Azerbaijan's defence ministry via Anadolu] (Anadolou)

Amnesty to halt work in India after its bank account ‘frozen’

Amnesty accused the government of running an "incessant witch hunt" against human rights organisations [File: Carlos Jass/Reuters]

Threat to evacuate US diplomats from Iraq raises fear of war

A US marine supervises his squad as they provide watch security at the US embassy compound in Baghdad, Iraq [File: Kyle C Talbot via Reuters]

More troops killed as clashes rage in Nagorno-Karabakh