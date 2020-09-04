Live
News

DRC rallies in support of threatened Nobel laureate Denis Mukwege

Intimidation attempts believed to be linked to doctor’s outspoken criticism of armed groups’ violence and rights abuses.

Mukwege has won international recognition for his decades of work treating female victims of conflict in eastern DRC [File: Alain Wandimoyi/AFP]
Mukwege has won international recognition for his decades of work treating female victims of conflict in eastern DRC [File: Alain Wandimoyi/AFP]
By 
Ikaba Koyi
4 Sep 2020

Protesters are expected to take to the streets of the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s (DRC) capital to express support for Denis Mukwege, a Nobel laureate who says he has received death threats.

Friday’s rally in Kinshasa is expected to take place a day after hundreds of people attended a similar rally in Bukavu, the capital of eastern South Kivu province, to call for the prominent doctor’s protection.

Mukwege, the founder of Panzi Hospital in Bukavu, was co-recipient of the 2018 Novel Prize for Peace, recognised for his efforts to help war rape victims and “end the use of sexual violence as a weapon of war and armed conflict” in eastern DRC.

A fervent critic of serious rights violations, he has frequently been threatened by armed groups for his calls to bring perpetrators to justice. In 2012, he survived an assassination attempt.

Last month, Physicians for Human Rights (PHR), a partner organisation of Panzi Hospital, said Mukwege and his family had been targeted on social media and received death threats on his cellphone.

“The intimidation efforts appear to be in response to Dr Mukwege’s condemnation of a wave of recent killings by local armed groups in the South Kivu and Ituri provinces,” PHR said, and in reaction to his “consistent appeals for the implementation of the longstanding recommendations of a UN Mapping Report on the most serious violations of human rights in the DRC between 1993 and 2003.

“These include investigations and prosecutions for atrocities that took the lives of millions of people in the region and have included the mass sexual violence that caused thousands of women and girls to seek and receive treatment from Dr Mukwege and his colleagues at Panzi Hospital.”

Released in 2010, the UN report chronicles the involvement of several armed Congolese groups in grave human rights violations as well as operations by the forces of eight other countries.

Carbone Beni, network coordinator of the Filimbi youth movement in Kinshasa, said the protesters on Friday demanded an investigation into the efforts to intimidate Mukwege.

“As citizens, we do not want the massacres to continue any longer in the east of our country. And for that, each neighbouring country should recognise its role and make a commitment to stop this,” he said. “The Congolese want to live with dignity as a human being,” added Beni.

“We will continue to raise awareness and mobilise. It should be a matter of death or life, our dignity.”
Nobel Peace Prize winners seek justice for war rape victims

Last week, the United Nations denounced the recent surge of threats against Mukwege, saying they were likely connected with the doctor’s condemnation of rights abuses linked to longstanding violence in South Kivu, characterised by the involvement of “both local and foreign” armed groups.

Meanwhile, the DRC’s President Felix Tshisekedi has promised that the interior, security and justice ministers and others will “take all measures necessary” to protect Mukwege while the UN’s peacekeeping force in eastern DRC (MONUSCO) has also vowed its support.

“We are working together on sustainable solutions that will enable Dr Mukwege and the hospital to be protected by the Congolese institutions, by Congo, and obviously the mission, as a partner, will play its part,” MONUSCO chief Leila Zerrougui said on Wednesday.

The DRC’s conflicts in the late 1990s and early 2000s, dubbed by some “Africa’s world war”, drew in several regional countries seeking to take advantage of the chaos to plunder the resources of the vast nations.

The wars killed some five million people due to fighting, disease and malnutrition and the aftermath is still felt today, with many eastern areas plagued by violence as dozens of rebel groups continue to operate there.

Source : Al Jazeera
More from News

Pakistan, Afghanistan shake hands as they aim to end mistrust

Abdullah and Qureshi struck a conciliatory tone as they backed the peace process [Aamir Qureshi/AFP]

Nagorno-Karabakh clashes continue, prompting emergency UN talks

The clashes have reignited concern over stability in the South Caucasus region, a corridor for pipelines carrying oil and gas to world markets [Reuters]

Scientist behind Sputnik V vaccine defends Russian strategy

Alexander Gintsburg, director of the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, speaks during an interview with Reuters in Moscow, Russia September 24, 2020 [Tatyana Makeyeva/Reuters]

UAE to launch spacecraft to moon in 2024, tweets PM

If successful in 2024, the UAE could become the fourth nation to land a spacecraft on the moon [File: Christopher Pike/Reuters]
Most Read

Azerbaijan-Armenia clashes over Nagorno-Karabakh escalate: Live

The clashes between the two former Soviet republics, which fought a war in the 1990s, were the latest flare-up of a long-running conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh [Azerbaijan's defence ministry via Anadolu] (Anadolou)

Amnesty to halt work in India after its bank account ‘frozen’

Amnesty accused the government of running an "incessant witch hunt" against human rights organisations [File: Carlos Jass/Reuters]

Threat to evacuate US diplomats from Iraq raises fear of war

A US marine supervises his squad as they provide watch security at the US embassy compound in Baghdad, Iraq [File: Kyle C Talbot via Reuters]

More troops killed as clashes rage in Nagorno-Karabakh