US presidential debate live updates: Trump, Biden’s first clash

Biden leads the polls, but they got it wrong in 2016. The man who’s picked every president since ’84 weighs in.
Donald Trump and Joe Biden are facing off in Cleveland, Ohio for their first of three debates.
Hello and welcome to Al Jazeera’s continuing coverage of tonight’s presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. This is Steve Chaggaris and I will be joined by William Roberts and presidential debate expert Alan Schroeder.
As a COVID-19 safety measure, Trump and Biden have agreed not to shake hands at the start of tonight’s debate in Cleveland.
Presidential debate expert Alan Schroeder points out that back in 1980, also in Cleveland, Ronald Reagan and Jimmy Carter agreed in advance to dispense with an opening handshake at their debate, but Reagan violated the agreement, marched up to Carter’s lectern and shook his hand anyway, hoping to throw Carter off his game. Could a similar move be attempted tonight?
About three in four US voters (74 percent) plan to watch the first presidential debate live, according to a Monmouth University Poll released this week. The twist? Only 13 percent say that they are very or somewhat likely to hear something that will affect their decision for whom to vote, while 87 percent say that is not likely.
Before the first debate in September 2016, 75 percent of voters planned to watch and 12 percent said it would likely or somewhat likely affect their vote.
“These results underscore the fact that the audience for these debates are voters who already have a rooting interest in one side or the other,” said Patrick Murray, director of the Monmouth University Polling Institute. “The spin and media framing after the fact is more important for potentially moving the small group of persuadable voters who remain.”
Our debate expert Alan Schroeder points out the extreme contrasts both Trump and Biden will display during their first debate meeting:
“One candidate who plays by the rules, another who does not. One candidate who has spent weeks preparing, another who has not. One candidate with fresh debate experience, another whose most recent debate took place four years ago.”
