Live
35
Days until election day
Simply 2020
News|US Elections 2020

US presidential debate live updates: Trump, Biden’s first clash

Donald Trump and Joe Biden are facing off in Cleveland, Ohio for their first of three debates.

Workers adjust signage as preparations take place for the first presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio [Patrick Semansky/AP Photo]
Workers adjust signage as preparations take place for the first presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio [Patrick Semansky/AP Photo]
By 
Steve Chaggaris
William Roberts
Alan Schroeder
30 Sep 2020
    • Trump, Biden meet for the first of three presidential debates.
    • Chris Wallace of Fox News moderates the debate from Cleveland, Ohio.
    • The topics Wallace will discuss with the candidates are the Trump and Biden records, the Supreme Court, COVID-19, the economy, race and violence in US cities and the integrity of the election.
    • Mike Pence and Kamala Harris will also meet for one debate on October 7.

 

Hello and welcome to Al Jazeera’s continuing coverage of tonight’s presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. This is Steve Chaggaris and I will be joined by William Roberts and presidential debate expert Alan Schroeder.

20:10 ET – Pre-debate handshake, or not?

As a COVID-19 safety measure, Trump and Biden have agreed not to shake hands at the start of tonight’s debate in Cleveland.

Presidential debate expert Alan Schroeder points out that back in 1980, also in Cleveland, Ronald Reagan and Jimmy Carter agreed in advance to dispense with an opening handshake at their debate, but Reagan violated the agreement, marched up to Carter’s lectern and shook his hand anyway, hoping to throw Carter off his game. Could a similar move be attempted tonight?

President Jimmy Carter, left, and Republican presidential candidate Ronald Reagan, shake hands in Cleveland, Ohio, before debating before a nationwide television audience, October 28, 1980 [File: AP Photo] (AP)

20:05 ET – Large majority of voters plan to watch tonight: Poll

About three in four US voters (74 percent) plan to watch the first presidential debate live, according to a Monmouth University Poll released this week. The twist? Only 13 percent say that they are very or somewhat likely to hear something that will affect their decision for whom to vote, while 87 percent say that is not likely.

Before the first debate in September 2016, 75 percent of voters planned to watch and 12 percent said it would likely or somewhat likely affect their vote.

“These results underscore the fact that the audience for these debates are voters who already have a rooting interest in one side or the other,” said Patrick Murray, director of the Monmouth University Polling Institute. “The spin and media framing after the fact is more important for potentially moving the small group of persuadable voters who remain.”

Watch Al Jazeera’s live debate coverage here.

An employee vacuums a rug near the stage ahead of the first presidential debate at the Health Education Campus of Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio [Julio Cortez/AP Photo]

20:00 ET – What to watch for during tonight’s debate

Our debate expert Alan Schroeder points out the extreme contrasts both Trump and Biden will display during their first debate meeting:

“One candidate who plays by the rules, another who does not. One candidate who has spent weeks preparing, another who has not. One candidate with fresh debate experience, another whose most recent debate took place four years ago.”

Read Alan’s full analysis here.

Source : Al Jazeera

Related

More from News

Lockheed Martin ‘mishandled toxins’, causing illness: US lawsuits

A sign for Lockheed Martin Corp. stands outside the company''s headquarters in Bethesda, Maryland [Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg]

Kuwait’s Sheikh Sabah: The GCC has lost a ‘voice of wisdom’

Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah was a respected voice in the Gulf Cooperation Council and the broader Middle East [File: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters]

Easing winds give crews hope after California fires kill three

Cellar worker Jose Juan Perez extinguishes hotspots at Castello di Amorosa which was damaged in the Glass Fire. [Noah Berger/AP Photo]

Breonna Taylor grand jury tapes to be released: Kentucky AG

Demonstrators in Louisville after no officers were indicted on charges in connection to Taylor's death [Michael M Santiago/Getty Images/AFP]
Most Read

Trump, Biden to face off in first debate: US election news

The stage awaits the first presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden on the campus of the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio [Jonathan Ernst/Reuters]

Azerbaijan-Armenia clashes over Nagorno-Karabakh escalate: Live

The clashes between the two former Soviet republics, which fought a war in the 1990s, were the latest flare-up of a long-running conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh [Azerbaijan's defence ministry via Anadolu] (Anadolou)

US Supreme Court nominee Barrett tied to People of Praise: Report

Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trump's nominee to the Supreme Court, at the Capitol [Tasos Katopodis/Pool via AP Photo]

India races to build border roads, bridges to match China

The road will link up with an 8.8km tunnel that Indian PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate in coming weeks [Danish Siddiqui/Reuters]