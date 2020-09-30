Live
News

Gundam entrances millions as giant robot steps out in Yokohama

The 18-metre robot is the centerpiece of the Gundam Factory Yokohama set to open in December.

The 25 tonne robot will be the star attraction at the Gundam Factory Yokohama when it opens in December [Yoshi115t via Reuters]
The 25 tonne robot will be the star attraction at the Gundam Factory Yokohama when it opens in December [Yoshi115t via Reuters]
30 Sep 2020

Videos showing an 18-metre (59-foot) robot stepping out in the Japanese harbour city of Yokohama have entranced social media, pulling in more than six million views in the past week.

The robot is the centrepiece of the Gundam Factory Yokohama, a tourist attraction whose opening has been delayed until December because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The videos, shot with a telephoto lens by Twitter user @yoshi115t, show what appear to be motion tests of the white robot that dwarfs boats speeding by in the background.

The 25-tonne Gundam takes a few steps out of a storage area, before kneeling and then raising its right arm to point toward the sky.

 

The park’s Gundam-Lab will feature an exhibition area and cafe, while the Gundam-Dock Tower will allow visitors to view the robot’s face and body.

“Mobile Suit Gundam” debuted in Japan in the late 1970s as a cartoon about enormous battle robots piloted by humans. The series spawned multiple spin-offs and toys while gaining a worldwide following.

The Gundam franchise is operated by Bandai Namco Holdings. Engineering company Yaskawa Electric Corp and industrial robot maker Nabtesco Corp are among companies making parts of the giant Gundam in Yokohama, according to the attraction’s website.

Source : Reuters

Related

More from News

Pompeo to visit Japan, S Korea and Mongolia next week

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo wears a protective face mask as he visits the Naval Support Activity base at Souda, Crete, Greece September 29, 2020 [Aris Messinis/Reuters]

Azerbaijan, Armenia reject talks as Karabakh conflict widens

Nagorno-Karabakh is a breakaway region inside Azerbaijan but run by ethnic Armenians and backed by Armenia [Handout/Azerbaijani Defence Ministry/AFP]

Indigenous people sceptical of Indonesia mapping project

North Korea tells UN it now has ‘effective war deterrent’

Kim Song told the UN General Assembly, North Korea now has an 'effective war deterrent' [Loey Felipe/United Nations via AFP]
Most Read

US debate timeline: Trump and Biden are combative in first match

US President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden participate in their first 2020 presidential campaign debate held on the campus of the Cleveland Clinic at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, September 29, 2020. [Morry Gash/Pool via REUTERS]

Azerbaijan-Armenia clashes over Nagorno-Karabakh escalate: Live

The clashes between the two former Soviet republics, which fought a war in the 1990s, were the latest flare-up of a long-running conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh [Azerbaijan's defence ministry via Anadolu] (Anadolou)

Kuwait’s Sheikh Sabah: The GCC has lost a ‘voice of wisdom’

Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah was a respected voice in the Gulf Cooperation Council and the broader Middle East [File: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters]

India races to build border roads, bridges to match China

The road will link up with an 8.8km tunnel that Indian PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate in coming weeks [Danish Siddiqui/Reuters]